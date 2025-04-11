Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon has called Paige Bueckers "the best" after she let him touch the NCAA championship trophy during her media tour. Following UConn's victory over South Carolina, Bueckers appeared on "The Tonight Show," on Wednesday, granting Fallon the rare opportunity to hold the trophy.

Ad

Fallon, reportedly worth $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, expressed his excitement by screaming with joy on live television.

UConn basketball has been one of the hottest subjects in America in the last few days, and Fallon paid tribute to the program on the show. At some point, he appeared to be sad that he was never going to touch the NCAA Tournament trophy.

Ad

Trending

“Goodluck Paige Bueckers,” Fallon said. “Paige Bueckers is the best. Congratulations to her and UConn on winning the national championship. I wish I could celebrate with her and hold the championship (trophy), but that will never happen.”

However, just as he was saying that, the UConn phenom guard showed up from behind the curtains with the trophy and walked towards him to let him touch it. She then moved down from the stage and let some of the fans touch it as they clapped for her.

Ad

From the talk show host's reaction, it was definitely a big moment for him and one that he might treasure for a very long time.

Paige Buckers ends impressive college basketball career with NCAA Tournament title

At just 23 years of age, Bueckers has enjoyed a lot of success already. She is a FIBA Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 champion. She is also a Youth Olympics gold medallist in 3x3 basketball. And she has now added the elusive NCAA Tournament trophy to her cabinet.

Ad

Before last Sunday, UConn basketball had to wait nine years to add to its 11 NCAA Tournament titles. In a rematch of the 2022 final, UConn took on South Carolina for the championship. South Carolina, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, had defeated UConn in 2022. This year, the Huskies entered the game as the No. 2 seed.

However, things changed this time. UConn enjoyed a seamless run to the Championship game, beating Arkansas State, SD State, Oklahoma, USC and UCLA. The Huskies built on that momentum and went on to beat South Carolina 82-59. Bueckers was pivotal in the win, registering 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Ad

It was a perfect way to end her five-year stay at UConn, as she won the biggest title of them all.

Paige Bueckers will continue to revel in the joy of winning her first and only NCAA Tournament title. However, after her holiday break, she is expected to take the next big step and declare for the WNBA draft, for which she is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here