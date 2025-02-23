Paige Bueckers breaks Sue Bird's elite UConn record, tops list ft Breanna Stewart, Renee Montgomery and more

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers had an exhilarating performance on Saturday against Butler. The senior sensation had a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists on an efficient 10-of-16 overall clip, good for a 62.5% field goal percentage, to go with two rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes of action in their 86-47 blowout of the unranked Bulldogs on the road.

This was the fifth-ranked team's fifth straight victory, propelling them to a dominating 16-0 Big East record, 26-3 overall. The Geno Auriemma-coached squad now sets itself up for a potential deep run in the postseason, as it aspires to snap an almost nine-year national title drought in March.

While team success is her primary focus, Bueckers has accomplished a plethora of individual accolades in her fourth and most likely final collegiate stint with the Huskies before she declares for the 2025 WNBA draft. With her outing on Saturday, she broke a program record previously held by four-time WNBA champion and UConn legend Sue Bird.

Bueckers' 20-point, 10-assist performance against the Bulldogs was the third time that the Hopkins, Minnesota, native has put up a stat line like that for a game for her collegiate career. That is the most times ever by any UConn player in the last 25 years.

Bird previously held the record for a couple of decades, as she did it on two occasions. Other Huskies legends such as Breanna Stewart, Renee Montgomery, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Stefanie Dolson all did it just once during their playing days under the tutelage of Aurieamma.

Instances like these prove that Bueckers has become one of the greatest UConn Huskies of all time. Only time will tell where she will eventually rank among the program's greats but the 5-foot-11 spitfire scorer has already carved out a successful college career with the powerhouse program.

In 2024-2025, Bueckers is averaging a team-high 18.6 points on 52.9% overall shooting, 4.5 boards, 4.6 dimes and 2.1 swipes per contest in 29.0 minutes.

Paige Bueckers is gunning for a first and only national championship

Despite all of the individual achievements and milestones she has made, Bueckers has yet to win the national title. The closest she's ever got to the women's college basketball mountaintop was an NCAA Final Four appearance last year. A national championship would cement and solidify her place in the UConn Huskies program history.

Bueckers and Co. are now aiming to finish the regular season with a consecutive unblemished Big East record of 18-0, starting with the 23rd-ranked Creighton Bluejays at their home arena on Thursday.

