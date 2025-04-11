Paige Bueckers collabs with Breanna Stewart and Sydney Colson for $16.2 billion worth company

Paige Bueckers will soon be joining the WNBA in a few months. It turns out she’s already collaborating with some of the league’s biggest stars off the court.

Bueckers joined New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson in an ad campaign for Unrivaled’s Ally Financial. In the commercial, the 2025 national champion is chatting along with Colson and Stewart, only using emojis.

The ad was posted by the $16.2 billion-worth company (per Forbes) on its Instagram account, signaling Apr. 11 as a target date.

“New era loading… stay tuned for a big move. 🔗🆙4️⃣/1️⃣1️⃣,” the post read.

Paige Buckers and Breanna Stewart also commented on the video.

“Are you picking up what we’re putting down? 👀”, Paige Bueckers said.

"Yall know I love to keep you guessing 💸," Breanna Stewart said.

Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart responded to the post. - @Instagram/@Ally

After winning the NCAA National Championship with the UConn Huskies on Sunday, Bueckers is now expected to be the first player taken in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings have the first overall draft pick.

Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. She also became the first UConn player to score 40 points in the NCAA Tournament during an 82-59 victory over Oklahoma in the Sweet 16.

The former UConn player went to the Final Four in her previous three playing campaigns. She missed the entire 2022-2023 season with a knee injury but couldn't win the title until her final try.

Sheryl Swoopes shares thoughts on Paige Bueckers

Basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes showed her appreciation for Paige Bueckers during Tuesday’s edition of “The Women’s Hoops Show.”

Swoopes, a four-time WNBA champion and the first player to sign with the league praised the UConn Huskies star and what she thought of Bueckers ending her college career with a national title.

"I love Paige. I love Paige Bueckers. Love Paige Bueckers. Love her as a person, as a human, as a baller, as a hooper, all the things, she is her. Right? She's her. She's a bucket," Sheryl Swoopes said.

Swoopes also won the NCAA title until her senior season at Texas Tech. The 1993 tournament’s Most Outstanding Player joined the WNBA in 1997. She won the title in her first four years in the league and was a three-time MVP.

After finishing her NCAA career with a title, Bueckers will now look to emulate Swoopes’ success in professional basketball as well.

