Paige Bueckers "crashes" Jimmy Fallon's TV show to flex her natty

Paige Bueckers has been all over the news since her national title win with the UConn Huskies. She has been busy celebrating her big win since Sunday as the Huskies received a great welcome at their university campus. But to top it all off, Bueckers is all set to grace Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.

The 23-year-old was teased with a reel and a few photos posted by the program's socials announcing her as their next guest for the late-night show. In some photos, Paige Bueckers was seen wearing her UConn kit, while in others she was holding the national title with a visible shine in her smile. She "crashed" Jimmy Falcon's monologue with her March Madness trophy.

Paige Bueckers has been receiving a lot of media attention, and rightfully so after whatever she has been through with injuries and other hardships.

This season was her only opportunity to clinch the title, and she, along with her teammates, did everything in their power to help UConn win their 12th national title, first since 2016.

It will be interesting to see her share stories from behind the scenes about UConn's triumph on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Fans are expecting a lot of tea to be spilled by the projected No. 1 pick for the upcoming WNBA draft.

Paige Bueckers will enter the WNBA draft as the favorite to secure the No. 1 pick

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers has had a college career filled with hardships and challenges, but the 23-year-old topped it off by winning a national title. With the triumph, she etched her name in UConn's long and illustrious college basketball history.

The young guard is all set to enter the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft, and according to experts, Paige Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick.

Bueckers has used her indomitable spirit and exceptional talent to inspire a lot of young girls to take up the sport. So as she steps her foot in the WNBA, she will bring a massive following along with her.

She finished the recently concluded campaign averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Moreover, she had a fantastic NCAA Tournament with plenty of high scores.

In terms of accolades, the UConn fan favourite won the Nancy Lieberman award for being the best point guard in college basketball. In 2021, Bueckers was the first freshman to win the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year award.

