Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction after posing with Geno Auriemma, UConn teammates and senior managers

Paige Bueckers and the No. 5 UConn Huskies wrapped up the regular season in dominant fashion, securing a 92-57 senior day win over Marquette at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday. The win capped off another undefeated conference run, the 12th in program history and the second in a row for the Huskies.

Following the game, Bueckers took a moment to reflect on the special night, sharing a photo alongside Geno Auriemma, her teammates, and the senior managers to her Instagram Story.

She captioned the photo, "Our goats.”

After the game, the Huskies held their Senior Day ceremony for Bueckers, Fudd, Griffin and Kaitlyn Chen. In a moment of program history, Paige Bueckers was officially inducted into the Huskies of Honor, joining the list of UConn’s national players of the year.

On the day, Marquette got off to a quick 6-2 lead, but UConn’s defense immediately tightened up, forcing 12 turnovers in the first quarter alone. Meanwhile, the Huskies’ offense was unstoppable, hitting five of its first six shots and later knocking down eight consecutive field goals. They racked up 31 points in the opening quarter and entered halftime up by 20.

Paige Bueckers and UConn dominate second half against Marquette as well

After the break, Marquette scored the first two baskets of the second half, but UConn responded with a crushing 16-0 run to put the game away. By the final buzzer, the Huskies had secured a dominant 35-point victory.

Paige Bueckers led UConn with 19 points, adding seven assists and four rebounds, while Sarah Strong contributed 17 points, becoming just the fifth freshman in program history to reach 500 points.

Aubrey Griffin, who got the start, finished with 11 points on 4-5 shooting, and Azzi Fudd also reached double figures with 12 points.

The game also marked the return of Ice Brady, who had been sidelined for seven games with a shoulder injury. She contributed seven rebounds, three points and three assists.

With the regular season wrapped up, UConn finishes with a 28-3 record overall and a perfect 18-0 mark in Big East play. Now, they’ll have a week off before heading into the postseason, beginning their Big East Tournament run on Mar. 8 in the quarterfinals.

