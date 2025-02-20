Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction for UConn teammate Aubrey Griffin impressing vs Seton Hall

  • home icon
By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 20, 2025 18:33 GMT
Connecticut v Marquette - Source: Getty
Connecticut v Marquette - Source: Getty

UConn star Paige Bueckers has dropped a two-word reaction for her teammate Aubrey Griffin following an impressive performance against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The basketball star shared a picture on her Instagram story following UConn's win over Seton on Thursday with the caption:

"The Aubrinator"
Paige reacts to Aubrey&#039;s performance ( Credit: IG/@paigebueckers)
Paige reacts to Aubrey's performance ( Credit: IG/@paigebueckers)

The Huskies rode their way to a convincing 91-49 victory over the Pirates, dominating all four quarters (22-15, 19-11, 30-13, and 20-10), securing a comfortable win on the road.

Griffin played a key role in her team's victory over the Pirates, scoring 15 points, two assists, and five rebounds in 18 minutes of playing time on the court.

St. John&#039;s v Connecticut - Source: Getty
St. John's v Connecticut - Source: Getty

The forward scored the second-highest number of points, behind Paige, who scored the most for her team, with 23 points, five assists, and nine rebounds.

Griffin's stats this season have been inconsistent, averaging only 5.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, on 56.0% shooting. Paige on the other hand has been the team's most consistent player this season, averaging, 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 52.9 FG% per game.

Following the victory, the team maintained their top position in the Big East Conference standings, holding a 25-3 overall record this season.

St. John&#039;s v Connecticut - Source: Getty
St. John's v Connecticut - Source: Getty

Paige hails Aubrey's perfect shooting night

Paige was full of praise for Griffin after the game in her post-game interview giving credit to her perfect shooting and contributing to the team's win.

"There's an aggression level. Her trying to score, her getting to the basket, her rebounding, her defense — everything she does contributes to winning.
"How hard she plays, the energy that she plays with and when Aubrey's aggressive, she's a really key weapon for this team. So, it was a great step in the right direction today," Bueckers said via YouTube video.
UConn now turns their attention to the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Edited by Gio Vergara
