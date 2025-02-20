Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction as UConn teammate does not miss a single shot during Seton Hall game

Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies to a 91-49 blowout victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday. The guard finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

While she did have an incredible night, Bueckers chose to spotlight teammate Aubrey Griffin's impressive performance. The forward missed the 2023-24 season with a leg injury but made the return in January. Griffin had 15 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting along with 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Sharing a photo of one of Griffin's dunks to her Instagram story, Bueckers wrote:

"The AUBRINATOR"

Paige Bueckers' reaction (Credits: instagram/@paigebueckers)

During the postgame presser, Paige Bueckers praised Aubrey Griffin, saying:

"There's an aggression level. Her trying to score, her getting to the basket, her rebounding, her defense — everything she does contributes to winning.

"How hard she plays, the energy that she plays with and when Aubrey's aggressive, she's a really key weapon for this team. So, it was a great step in the right direction today."

With the win, UConn maintained its perfect record in the Big East to 15-0 while also extending its winning streak over the Pirates to 41 games. The last time the Huskies lost to Seton Hall was on January 5, 1994.

Paige Bueckers leads UConn to triumph despite slow start

UConn was coming off an incredible 87-58 win over No. 4 South Carolina but failed to carry over the same momentum against Seton Hall. The Huskies had a slow start to the game and UConn coach Geno Auriemma expressed his frustration during an interview at intermission with SNY:

"No momentum carried over into this game. No momentum at all," Auriemma said. "… Kids are immature today, man. We go down there and get a great win, and they think that win is going to make these guys roll over. ... This is nonsense."

Paige Bueckers also shared similar thoughts about UConn's performance as she said during the postgame presser:

"I definitely thought our response right away wasn't great in terms of, like, starting out aggressive, throwing the first punch, knowing Seton Hall was going to play with the chip on their shoulder based on what we did to them at home.

"They play hard. They're well-coached. I think it shouldn't have to take us a half to really settle in and play our basketball."

Paige Bueckers and the Huskies do not have much time to rest as they will travel to Indianapolis for Saturday's game against the Butler Bulldogs.

