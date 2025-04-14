Paige Bueckers drops 3-word reaction to UConn’s NCAA championship parade

The UConn Huskies' Instagram handle showcased a snap from Paige Bueckers, KK Arnold, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and the team's championship parade on Sunday. The school originally aligned the downtown Hartford event for Saturday, which was rescheduled due to weather.

The Huskies posted an image of the team on the bus on Instagram and Bueckers reposted it on her account's story with a brief message:

"Love it here."

Paige Bueckers reacts to UConn Huskies' post | via @paigebueckers/ig

UConn's victory lap began at 1:00 pm from the State Capitol building and also showcased a rally outside XL Center where players, coaches and guests delivered speeches to the fans. It was the third parade for the Huskies in the last three years as the men's basketball program won back-to-back titles in the last two seasons.

"This is the third parade in three years, so we are officially the parade capital of the world," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.

"If you remember, Coach (Dan) Hurley said it was going to be a 3peat," Auriemma added. "Well, things didn't go exactly according to plan, but it was a three-peat. And I don't know whether it's going to be us or them, but damn, we're gonna try to make it a 4 peat."

The Huskies dominated the defending champions, South Carolina, in the championship game on Apr. 6. The Gamecocks could battle for the lead in only the first five minutes as UConn gripped the momentum in the remaining time, winning the contest 82-59.

The 2025 NCAA title marks the women's program's 12th national trophy and 18th when considering the men's basketball wins.

Paige Bueckers inks a lucrative deal before her rookie contract

Even before landing her first WNBA contract, Paige Bueckers had signed a deal that would pay her more than her rookie year figures. She has signed a 3-year deal with Unrivaled, a 3v3 league organized by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

As per the limits and restrictions in the big league, the top four draft picks are slated to earn up to $348,198 across a 4-year frame. The off-season league easily surpasses those figures.

Paige Bueckers was associated with Unrivaled during her senior year. However, she operated as the league's ambassador rather than a competing player like Angel Reese, Aaliyah Edwards, Rickea Jackson and others.

