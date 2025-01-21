Paige Bueckers drops 3-word reaction as UConn teammate plays her first game after ACL injury

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies dominated the Seton Hall Pirates and won 96-36 on Sunday. The game was special as it saw the return of one of their players.

Aubrey Griffin played for the first time in over a year after a torn ACL she suffered against Creighton on Jan. 3 sidelined her for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. She played 11 minutes and finished with three points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Bueckers reacted to Griffin's return with a clear message summed up in three words via her Instagram story on Monday. She reposted a video from UConn's account which showed highlights of Griffin on the court.

Trending

"Best day ever," Bueckers wrote.

Paige Bueckers reacts to teammate's return on social media. (Credits: Instagram/@paigebueckers)

Paige Bueckers, UConn maintain their spot in new AP Top 25 poll

It was beneficial for Paige Bueckers and UConn to get one of their players back, and they had Aubrey Griffin get playing time in a rout over their opponents.

Sarah Strong led the way with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Bueckers and Azzi Fudd provided 18 points each, as the Huskies' defense suffocated Seton Hall to low shooting splits of 23% overall and 15% from downtown.

With the win, they improved their record to 17-2 overall, including 8-0 in conference play. They continue to roll with an active win streak of seven consecutive games. This momentum helped them maintain their place in the AP Top 25.

The Associated Press revealed the new rankings on Monday, showing the Huskies keep their place at the sixth spot. Teams above them include USC and LSU; the squads below the feature Texas and Maryland.

Having Griffin back in the fold allows more flexibility for UConn's rotation. Before the injury last year, she was averaging 9.5 points and six rebounds on 54.7% shooting overall. Her ability to score inside the arc and crash the glass would make her a key player as the Huskies make an attempt at a deep run in the postseason.

Paige Bueckers and the No. 6 Huskies will prepare for their next matchup against the Villanova Wildcats at the Harry Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here