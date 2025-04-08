Paige Bueckers drops 4-word reaction in awe of 2025 NCAA championship banner

Paige Bueckers is finally a national champion after the UConn Huskies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The UConn star shared her reaction to the Huskies' 2025 NCAA championship banner on her Instagram story on Monday.

Bueckers was in awe as she saw it placed alongside the school's previous 11 championship banners in their practice facility in Storrs, Connecticut. She shared a photo of the 2025 banner and a four-word reaction.

"National champ is crazy," Bueckers wrote.

Paige Bueckers shared a photo of the UConn Huskies' 2025 championship banner on her Instagram story on Monday. Source: Instagram/@paigebueckers

Paige Bueckers helped the UConn Huskies record an 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game, scoring 17 points in 38 minutes. The senior guard shot 5-for-14 from the floor and made all seven of her free-throw attempts.

Bueckers added six boards, three assists, two blocks, and one steal for the Huskies, who finished the 2024-25 NCAA season with a 37-3 record.

How Paige Bueckers fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Paige Bueckers dazzled in the final NCAA Tournament of her illustrious career. She averaged 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks through six games in this year's March Madness.

She opened her NCAA Tournament campaign with an 11-point performance against Arkansas State in the first round. She also had four assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in the Huskies' 103-34 win.

UConn star Paige Bueckers cuts down the net following the Huskies' win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Photo: Getty

Bueckers got her offensive game going in the second round against South Dakota State, dropping 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting. She shot 3-of-5 from the 3-point area and went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line in UConn's 91-57 victory.

Bueckers remained red-hot in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma, scoring a career-high 40 points. She shot 16-for-27, including 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. Bueckers also displayed her defensive prowess, racking up three steals and two blocks in the Huskies' 82-59 win.

Bueckers led UConn to a 78-64 win over USC in the Elite Eight, recording 31 points, six assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks. She followed that with a 16-point outing against UCLA in the Final Four. She concluded her college basketball career with a 17-point performance in the final against South Carolina.

