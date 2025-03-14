Paige Bueckers drops 4-word reaction to hype up Kaitlyn Chen after she shares snaps from UConn’s Big East championship

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Mar 14, 2025 10:46 GMT
UConn star Paige Bueckers hyped up her teammate Kaitlyn Chen after the latter posted a few snaps from the Huskies' journey to the Big East title on Instagram on Thursday. Bueckers dropped a four-word message on Chen's post.

"The one and only!" Bueckers commented.
Image via Instagram/@kaitlyn.chen
Image via Instagram/@kaitlyn.chen
Both Bueckers and Chen are playing in their final collegiate season. While Bueckers has been with the Huskies since 2020, Chen transferred to UConn in 2024 after playing four seasons at Princeton.

Chen has been a starter throughout the season that has seen UConn win the regular season title as well as the Big East Tournament. The top-seeded Huskies beat No. 2 seed Creighton 70-50 in the conference tournament final on Monday. Bueckers scored a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd contributed 13 points each in UConn's win. Chen started for the Huskies and had seven points and two rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Lauren Jenson finished with a team-high 13 points for Creighton, while Morgan Maly posted 12 points for the Blue Jays.

Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen will lead UConn into NCAA Tournament on the back of 10-game win streak

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UConn stars Paige Bueckers (l) and Kaitlyn Chen - Source: Getty
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UConn stars Paige Bueckers (l) and Kaitlyn Chen - Source: Getty

UConn (31-3) heads into the NCAA Tournament on the back of a 10-game win streak. However, the Huskies will now need to maintain an unbeaten streak in March Madness to win the national title.

Paige Bueckers is leading the Huskies in points and assists, averaging 19.0 PPG and 4.9 APG. She is also contributing 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.0 steals per game. Bueckers will be eager to end her collegiate stint at UConn with a national championship.

Through the course of this season, Kaitlyn Chen has averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 assists,1.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. She has been chipping in with some important contributions as a starter and will need to keep up the momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
हिन्दी