Paige Bueckers drops 5-word reaction to Ex-UConn face-off as Aaliyah Edwards destroys Breanna Stewart 12-0 in Unrivaled's 1v1 challenge

Paige Bueckers, who recently signed an NIL deal with the Unrivaled women's basketball league, was left impressed as Aaliyah Edwards pulled off an epic victory over UConn legend Breanna Stewart. Edwards did not let Stewart register a single point and defeated her 12-0 in the 1v1 challenge.

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart founded the Unrivaled League. Therefore, in the inaugural edition of these 1v1 challenges, defeating the league owner, a legend from your alma mater, makes this victory extra special for former UConn star Aaliyah Edwards.

Bueckers and Edwards were former teammates at UConn as well. After Edwards swept Stewart, Bueckers took to Instagram and expressed her feelings about the fixture:

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Step back threes Im impressed," Bueckers wrote on her story.

Bueckers was clearly impressed with the moves that Edwards pulled off against the UConn legend. With two 3-pointers, two layups, and a jumper from the elbow, Edwards guaranteed her place in the quarterfinals of the 1v1 challenge.

She will receive a bye in the second round as both Kate Martin and Marina Mabrey are injured. She will face the winner of Allisha Grey vs Kahleah Copper in her next matchup.

Aaliyah Edwards, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart: The UConn connection

UConn's historic contribution to the growth of women's basketball is undeniable. From Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to the new generation of Aaliyah Edwards, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, UConn has been a goldmine for building talent that takes women's basketball to the next level.

(From left: Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl), UConn team talks to the press after 2024 Final Four practice before facing Iowa. - Source: Imagn

A major credit for recruiting such high-quality talent goes to UConn's legendary coach Geno Auriemma. Under Auriemma's leadership, Breanna Stewart won four consecutive NCAA championships from 2013-2016. In 2016, all three top WNBA draft picks were from UConn (Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck).

UConn celebrates winning 2015 NCAA National championship [NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Notre Dame vs Connecticut - Source: Imagn]

Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl also developed a close friendship while they played for Geno's team. After Caitlin Clark and Iowa pulled off a major upset against UConn in the Final Four last year, many believed this trio would head to the WNBA.

However, Paige Bueckers then announced her intention to stay at UConn another year to fight for the national title. Nonetheless, despite Muhl and Edwards getting drafted to the WNBA, Bueckers makes sure to attend their games to support them whenever possible.

Expand Tweet

With Bueckers being the frontrunner to become the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, she is adding more glory to UConn's illustrious legacy in developing women's basketball talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here