Paige Bueckers drops 5-word reaction to Sarah Strong's latest IG "side-eye" mixtape

Paige Bueckers reacted to UConn Huskies freshman Sarah Strong putting on a show on Thursday against the No. 22 Creighton, leading the team with 22 points along with nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.

She shot 10-13 from the field and 1-3 from the 3-point line. The Huskies won the game 72-53 as they won the Big East regular season title, their 31st regular season conference championship and 24th as a part of the conference.

On Friday, the Huskies Instagram handle posted a highlight reel of Strong's impressive showing on the court. The reel starts with Strong entering the court at XL Center with a side-eye angle too.

Fifth-year senior and projected top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers took to Instagram and reshared the post with a five-word reaction:

"Rah rah oohh la la"

Bueckers' Instagram story

In the game, Bueckers played 37 minutes, contributing with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ahead of the game, Buecker said that she's no longer surprised by Strong and her marvel.

"Not surprised. You can see it in preseason that she was going to have a tremendous season," Bueckers said.

"Just the way she plays, the aggressiveness, the selflessness, the IQ, just everything, honestly, that she does on the court. So when you watch her in practice during the preseason, you're not surprised by what she's doing this year."

Paige Bueckers hopes big out of Sarah Strong for UConn

While Paige Bueckers is heading to the WNBA after this season, she's rest assured the future of the Huskies is in safe hands.

Strong has been a dynamite freshman this season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. She has scored in double figures in the last four games as well.

More importantly, she's just a freshman, and if UConn retains her next season and beyond, the former Big East Player of the Year sees her entering UConn's Mount Rushmore.

"I think that by the time Sarah's done here at UConn, she could definitely be on the Mount Rushmore and be one of the top five players to ever wear the UConn uniform," Bueckers said (3:07).

"I'm very excited for the future of UConn after I leave with Sarah Strong taking over, as she's already doing an amazing job now."

After finishing the Big East regular season leaders, Sarah Strong, Paige Bueckers & Co. are preparing themselves for a deep run in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

