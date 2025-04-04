Paige Bueckers drops blunt response on WNBA future amid rumors of pulling an "Eli Manning"

Paige Bueckers and the No. 2 UConn Huskies are in the midst of a deep run in the March Madness Tournament. They are set to play the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in a Final Four matchup on Friday. While Bueckers is focused on getting the Huskies a National Championship, it has not stopped fans and the media from looking ahead to her WNBA career.

Bueckers is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. She has officially decided to enter, foregoing her final year of eligibility. However, ever since the Dallas Wings won the draft lottery in the fall, there have been rumors that she would pull an Eli Manning and force her way elsewhere.

Eli Manning famously stated before the 2024 NFL draft that he would refuse to play for the San Diego Chargers if they selected him with the first pick and refused to trade him. The bold move from Manning worked, as he was selected by the Chargers but swiftly traded to the Giants. 'Hoffman Women's Sports' speculated in January that Bueckers could pull a similar move.

When asked about the consistent rumors that she would not play for the Dallas Wings on Thursday, Paige Bueckers did not answer directly, instead saying she is focused on her team.

"I don’t know," Bueckers said. "The reports are the reports. People write stories, and it’s whatever. Honestly, I’m not really worried about that at the moment. I’m just worried about being here, being present with the team and trying to get better every single day. So whatever the future may hold, it’s only in God’s hands."

Bueckers then said that there is no specific place she wants to end up.

"Nowhere specific," Bueckers said. "Wherever I end up."

Paige Bueckers will be drafted shortly after the end of March Madness

While Paige Bueckers stated that she is focused on the NCAA tourney, it is hard to imagine that she has not put thought into where she will end up in the WNBA. The National Championship Game is scheduled for April 6th, and the 2025 WNBA draft will be held a little over a week later on April 14th.

As a result, fans will not need to wait long after March Madness to find out where Bueckers will end up. If Bueckers decides to pull an Eli Manning and threaten not to play for Dallas, she could be picked by the Seattle Storm with the second pick.

