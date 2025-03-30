Paige Bueckers enters elite company of Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and more for impressive UConn record

On Saturday, UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers etched her name in the program's all-time scorers list after her sensational performance against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup. Bueckers climbed into fourth with 2,375 points, trailing third-placed Napheesa Collier (2,401), second-placed Breanna Stewart (2,676) and table leader Maya Moore (3,036).

The fifth-year guard overtook Tina Charles (2,346) after a 40-point performance in the Sweet 16, to break into the elite top five all-time scorers for UConn women's basketball.

Bueckers' final season with the Huskies has been nothing short of phenomenal. She led UConn to winning the Big East Tournament for the second time in a row and earned the 2025 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Bueckers remains the only player to earn that honor three times. She was also into UConn's Huskies of Honor during a Senior Day ceremony after a game against Marquette.

Bueckers continued her phenomenal form into the March Madness, where she has carried the Huskies to the Elite Eight. The senior guard, a projected top pick for the 2025 WNBA draft, will hope to clinch the much-coveted NCAA Tournament for the first time before leaving for the pro women's league.

UConn's Paige Bueckers makes history after a one-woman March Madness win vs Oklahoma

Paige Bueckers led UConn women's basketball to the Elite Eight after producing a historic performance against Oklahoma on Saturday. Bueckers single-handedly outscored the Sooners in the final 20 minutes and finished the game with a career-high 40 points to lead the No. 2 seed Huskies to an 82-59 win.

As a result, she has set a new record for her program for the most points scored by a UConn player in an NCAA Tournament game. Her impressive stats in the game include shooting 16-of-27 from the field and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. In addition, she contributed six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist.

"Paige was spectacular," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said after the game. "That was as good a game as I've seen her play the whole time she's been here, at the most important time."

Bueckers went on a 19-point scoring run at the start of the fourth quarter, helping the Huskies to break open the game. She made 8 of 9 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, UConn has confirmed that this would be her last season in her glittering collegiate basketball career, despite having one year of eligibility left.

