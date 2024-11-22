Paige Bueckers explains why Azzi Fudd is nicknamed “Princess”

It tends to be normal for teammates to give each other nicknames. This happens to be no different for Paige Bueckers when it comes to Azzi Fudd. The two have played together for several years on the UConn women's basketball team. Bueckers joined the program in 2020, while Fudd followed suit the following year.

As team chemistry grew, the connection between Bueckers and Fudd developed. Which is why Fudd was sorely missed when she was sidelined for the 2023-24 season after suffering a torn ACL early on.

She has since made a full recovery, and before making her return to the court on Nov. 20 against Fairleigh Dickinson, Bueckers explained the strengths her teammate brings to the table with her on-court presence back.

"I think she's one of, like, the most perfect basketball players. There's not a flaw in her game. There's nothing you can really yell at her at, which is why she's like the 'Princess' from coach," she said.

"But like, just consistency every single day, you know where you're going to get from Azzi: aggressive scoring, pesky on defense, and just plays with the energy and a passion, and we're all excited to have her back."

Paige Bueckers, UConn depth improves with Azzi Fudd returning

With Azzi Fudd back, Paige Bueckers and UConn will benefit from the production. In her first game, Fudd finished with four points, a rebound and a steal in 13 minutes off the bench. Despite the stat line and the limited minutes, Fudd helped the Huskies dominate FDU 85-41 at the Harry Gampel Pavilion to improve to 4-0.

Injuries haven't been a stranger to Fudd. Her last two campaigns have been cut short due to them, only appearing in 15 games throughout that span. When healthy, she plays a key role with numbers of 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 44.3% shooting, including 38.2% from beyond the arc in 40 career appearances.

With Azzi Fudd back, Paige Bueckers and UConn will look to go 5-0 when they face Oregon State at the Baha Mar Convention Center in the Bahamas on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

