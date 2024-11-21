Paige Bueckers finally breaks silence after Dallas Wings gets #1 pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers is eyeing the WNBA as she progresses through her collegiate career with UConn. She is even preparing for the potential team to select her in the upcoming draft.

The WNBA organized its draft lottery on Sunday, awarding the first picks to the teams with lower records from the 2024 season. The top three were the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, and Chicago Sky.

Bueckers, projected to be picked first in the draft, shared her thoughts on the event on Wednesday. She admitted that she didn't watch the lottery and waited until the results were announced.

"I actually didn't watch it," Bueckers said. "It was giving me too much anxiety, so i just decided to whatever was gonna happen, regardless if i was watching or not so i just kind of, you know, let the things happen then figure out after."

"I honestly don't want to get complacent. I want to stay humble stay grounded stay in the moment. Nothing in the future is guaranteed. So just taking every moment as it is. I'm a firm believer in God has a plan for me. So whatever that is. I'm ready to do it," she added.

Paige Bueckers' performance in her last collegiate season so far with UConn

In 85 games, Paige Bueckers excelled for the UConn Huskies, averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.1 steals with 53 percent field goal shooting and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

In her final season, she remains UConn's key player. After four games, she averages 20 points, five rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.3 steals, leading the Huskies to a 4-0 start.

In particular, Bueckers had a standout performance against No. 16-ranked North Carolina (3-1) on Nov. 15, scoring a season-high 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting overall to lead her team to victory.

She led the Huskies to the Final Four last season and will seek to bring them back to that stage, potentially fighting for a chance to win the national championship to close out her college career.

Until then, Paige Bueckers and No. 2 UConn will look to go 5-0 when they play Oregon State at the Baha Mar Convention Center in the Bahamas on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

