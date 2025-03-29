Paige Bueckers gets real on supporting JuJu Watkins through her ACL injury

Paige Bueckers has missed over 50 games in her college career due to injury, including a torn ACL in 2022. The UConn Huskies star reached out to JuJu Watkins, who also suffered a torn ACL this past week.

Bueckers, who will finish her college career once UConn’s season is over, opened up about supporting Watkins through her injury after the Huskies' practice on Friday.

“I reached out to her, just offering my support, my prayers, and just letting her know that we’ve exchanged numbers now, so we are locked in, and whatever she needs, mentally, physically. (If) she needs to vent, ask questions,” Paige Buckers said.

Bueckers suffered a fractured tibia in her sophomore year, playing in only 17 games after she had won the Naismith Player of the Year Award as a freshman.

Before the following season started, Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in a pickup basketball game, forcing her to miss the entire 2023-2024 season.

The senior is now looking to lead UConn to the Final Four and the elusive national championship. She also shared some advice for JuJu Watkins during the interview.

“Just learn to enjoy the process. Learn to enjoy that this is the new challenge that’s been placed in front of you. And as much as you think it’s devastating, and at the time it’s the worst thing that could happen to you, how can you use it to better you,” Paige Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers to declare for WNBA Draft

After some speculation that Paige Buckers would return to Connecticut for one more year, the Huskies star said she will declare for the WNBA draft, as reported by ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo.

"Paige Bueckers confirmed to us today that she will enter the 2025 @WNBA Draft. (Some had suggested she would not declare, play in Unrivaled, and then declare in 2026.)" Rebeca Lobo said.

As Lobo mentioned, there were rumors she would wait one year to enter the draft, as there is a new salary structure expected in 2026, which could improve rookie salaries.

However, the UConn standout will enter the draft and is expected to be the first player selected. The Dallas Wings hold the first pick of the 2025 draft.

Bueckers is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.1 steals this year and is looking to take the Huskies to their first national title since 2016. The Huskies will face Oklahoma on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

