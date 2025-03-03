"Paige Bueckers, it's yours go get 'em": College hoops fans react as UConn star, Olivia Miles and more get nominated for 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award

The women's basketball regular season is drawing to a close, which means it's nearly award season. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the top point guard in the country.
The finalists are Georgia Amoore of Kentucky, Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, Rori Harmon, who's a senior at Texas, UCLA's Kiki Rice and UConn's Paige Bueckers.
College hoops fans responded with their reactions to the Nancy Lieberman Award's finalists. Some were passionate about their pick for the winner.
"PAIGEEEEE ITS YOURSSSSS GO GET EM BABYYYYY," a fan said.
"Paige Bueckers everybody! As she should🙂↕️"
"Olivia Miles🤭"
One fan took a slightly different approach, saying that the player he wants to win won't end up getting the award.
"They'll give it to Paige, but it's Olivia for me."
Some questioned why certain players were included in the list or why other players were left off.
"Where Shayeanne Day-Wilson? If the're gonna have Kiki Rice in here might as well."
"How Rori made it is beyond me😭"
"I don't see Raven Johnson. The supposed best point guard in the country."
Recent Nancy Lieberman Award winners
Only one of the top five finalists for the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award has won the award previously. Paige Bueckers was given the accolade in 2021 following her freshman season at UConn.
In her award-winning season, Bueckers averaged a career-high 36.3 minutes per game. The then-freshman star put up 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and a career-high 5.7 assists per game. She shot 52.4% from the field and a career-high 46.4% from beyond the arch. Along with winning the Nancy Lieberman Award, the guard was named the USBWA National Player of the Year.
Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark has overtaken the Nancy Lieberman Award in each of the three seasons since Bueckers won. Now, however, Clark's college career has ended, and the award is up for grabs for any of the top five finalists.
