Paige Bueckers' heartfelt gesture for her former coach has UConn Huskies fans in awe: "Can she get any more perfect"

Paige Bueckers is showing her gratitude to the people who helped her get where she is now, and fans are all for it. Overtime Women's Basketball highlighted how Bueckers thanked those close to her in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Bueckers cut up her national championship net and sent pieces of it to those who have been behind her success, along with personalized letters. UConn sports performance intern Ruth Wang shared that she has received a piece of the net from Bueckers.
"Thank you so much, my dear Per!" Wang wrote in her caption. "This is the best card I've ever received — it means a lot to me. Let's keep fighting for God and doing good! Miss you, love you!💜 God did!✝️"
Fans shared their reactions to Bueckers' heartfelt gesture in the comments. Many praised the basketball star for her kindness.
"Can she get more perfect omh"
"Taking care of those who take care of her it's beautiful👏"
"Paige is a REAL ONE. Leaving the world a better place."
"Paige is (truly) the best. We made the right athlete famous. Great athlete even greater role model."
One comment pointed out that it now makes sense why Bueckers kept the national championship net around her neck after the game.
"Omg, that totally makes sense why sis rocked that net all night at the party and never let it go!🎉💅"
Some discussed another basketball legend who did something similar when she won the national title.
"Paige is awesome.💕 Dawn Staley wrote about when she did this in her new book, Uncommon Favor. 10/10 recommended read."
"Reminds me of when Dawn sent pieces of her net to all the black women college coaches as thanks and inspiration. Good deeds always inspire more good deeds♥️"
Paige Bueckers shows gratitude to UConn teammates
This isn't the only instance of Paige Bueckers showing her thanks to those who have impacted her life and career. When the UConn star was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft, she was surrounded by her Huskies teammates.
They gave her a standing ovation, and she opened up about the importance of her teammates' support.
"They've changed my life. Those are my sisters," Bueckers said as she was brought to tears. "I'm just extremely grateful for them."
Bueckers has found significant success in her basketball career, but she continues to demonstrate that she knows she can't do it alone.
