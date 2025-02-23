Paige Bueckers, Jana El-Alfy and other UConn players are loving Nika Muhl's latest photoshoot

Nika Muhl has always been fashionable since her UConn days and the guard took it up a notch with her latest photoshoot for leaguefits magazine volume 001. Muhl played four years for the Huskies and is in her first off-season in the WNBA.

On Wednesday, leaguefits shared photos from the shoot on Instagram with the caption:

"'I like to think of fashion as a set of rules that I don’t like to follow.' 🌀 @nika.muhl for leaguefits magazine volume 001."

Some of the former and current UConn players reacted to the post in the comments.

"Wow wow wow," wrote Jana El-Alfy.

"Twin fitted," commented Paige Bueckers.

"MY LAWD🙂‍↔️," KK Arnold wrote.

"I am GAGGED. 😦😍😍," Azzi Fudd commented

"She ate this!," former UConn star Skylar Diggins-Smith commented

"KILLED IT. This is my favorite thing EVER," former Huskies player Olivia Nelson-Ododa wrote. She now plays for the Connecticut Sun.

"Nika Muhl the woman you are," wrote Amari DeBerry, who played four years at UConn and is now with the Maryland Terrapins.

"IM SAT," wrote Muhl's former UConn teammate Aaliyah Edwards

UConn players reaction (Credit: Instagram/@leaguefits)

Nika Muhl returns to Storrs as a pro

On Feb. 12 when the UConn Huskies hosted the St. John's Red Storm, Nika Muhl was in attendance, cheering on Paige Bueckers and the team. She spoke with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod, who asked Muhl how it felt like to return to her former home arena.

"I feel like I never left," Muhl said. "I feel like only a only a couple weeks ago I had that realization that I'm actually not here anymore. So it feels like I'm on the bench and not playing, like he benched me, that's what it feels like. So nothing new."

During her four-year run with the Huskies, Nika Muhl averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. She is UConn's all-time leader in assists (686). Although she did not have the most impactful rookie season, Muhl was able to perform decently, thanks to her UConn days.

"I feel like this place prepared me for being a pro," she said. "I don't think there's any advice that I didn't get out of this place that of the alums out of coaches, out of the people that are already here. So, I wouldn't change a thing.

"I feel like I was prepared, mentally, physically, you know, it's just about figuring some stuff out by yourself, but I feel like they prepared me very well."

Nika Muhl is currently recovering from an ACL tear that she sustained on October 3, 2024 while playing for Besiktas in Turkey.

