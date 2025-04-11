Paige Bueckers, Kamorea Arnold, & more UConn stars react to Azzi Fudd "felling better" than ever in latest NCAAW championship snaps

Azzi Fudd is in high spirits afte her UConn Huskies won the national championship. Fudd, who was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on her squad's postseason run.

"A feeling better than I could’ve ever imagined. National Champions 🏆💙🙏🏽," Fudd's Instagram caption read.

The guard's teammates flooded the comments. Paige Bueckers posted a blank comment, a comical response to her longtime teammate and friend's post.

Paige Bueckers comments on Azzi Fudd's IG post

Senior forward Aubrey Griffin used emojis to express how she was feeling about Fudd's post.

"🥺💙"

Aubrey Griffin uses emojis in her comment on Fudd's IG post

Others hyped Fudd up or said that the Huskies will two-peat next season.

"Congrats Azzi," senior guard Kaitlyn Chen said.

"And we running it back next year🤪😘," UConn alum Aaliyah Edwards commented.

"LOVE FUDDDD❤️," sophomore guard Kamorea Arnold commented.

Comments show support to Fudd in the comments on her IG post

Azzi Fudd's dominant season at UConn

Fudd's college career has been plagued by injuries, but for the first time, she stayed mostly healthy this season. Without being sidelined by injury, the guard's skill set could really shine.

As a junior, Fudd appeared in just two games for UConn before tearing her ACL. This year, she appeared in 34 of the Huskies' 40 games. She suffered a minor knee sprain in December but quickly bounced backto serve as a contributer to this squad for the majority of the season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. She excelled at shooting, averaging career-highs from both the field (47.4%) and from beyond the arc (43.6%).

Fudd played her best basketball of the year during the NCAA Tournament. UConn entered as a No. 2 seed, and the guard helped guide the team to its first national championship title since 2016.

During March Madness, Fudd averaged 17.5 points, 1.5 rebounds,and 2.5 assists per game. She served as a solid two-way force, putting up 3.0 steals per game.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Azzi Fudd's impact on the team didn't go unnoticed. She was named MOP and received praise from head coach Geno Auriemma.

"A was the key to the tournament," Auriemma said of Fudd. "Every time A scores more than 16 points ... we win every one of those games."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Azzi Fudd will return next season for her final year of eligibility and will look to continue making an impact on UConn.

