Paige Bueckers makes her feelings known after Lindsay Gottlieb’s “disrespected” comment on JuJu Watkins and USC’s March Madness route

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are set for a collision course with JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 March Madness. Their teams were drawn together in the Regional 4 bracket on Selection Sunday.

Bueckers made her feelings known about that possible matchup in an interview with ESPN host Elle Duncan on SportsCenter on Tuesday.

Duncan asked Bueckers what she made of Lindsay Gottlieb's comment that she felt "disrespected" with the USC Trojans being handed the lowest No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Duncan provided context to her question, saying that some people speculated that Gottlieb made those remarks because USC was drawn together with UConn.

Bueckers isn't looking that far ahead in the future, though, telling Duncan that the Huskies' main focus right now is their first-round clash against the 15th-seeded Arkansas State Red Wolves.

"I think, honestly, we try to stay off social media during these times so we don’t necessarily see all the things that happen," Bueckers said (Timestamp 1:11).

"But we’re just focused on what’s ahead of us and right now that’s the game on Saturday against Arkansas State. So not looking too forward into the future and just focusing on the present."

The Arkansas State Red Wolves qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament after winning the Sun Belt Championship. They defeated the James Madison Dukes 86-79 in an overtime thriller in the finals to book their place in the Big Dance. The Red Wolves enter the tournament with a 21-10 overall record.

Paige Bueckers' previous meetings with JuJu Watkins' USC

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins have faced each other twice in their college basketball careers. Their first meeting came last year in the NCAA Tournament when the UConn Huskies and the USC Trojans locked horns in the Elite Eight.

Bueckers led the Huskies to an 80-73 victory, scoring 28 points on 11-for-23 shooting. She shot 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and a perfect 3-for-3 from the charity stripe. Bueckers stuffed the stat sheet in that contest, recording 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Watkins scored 29 points and grabbed 10 boards in a losing effort.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on the court in the first half at XL Center. Photo: Imagn

JuJu Watkins and USC avenged that defeat earlier this season when they faced UConn at XL Center on Dec. 21. Watkins scored 25 points in the 72-70 win. Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 22 points.

