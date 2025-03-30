Paige Bueckers makes her feelings known on relationship with former Gonzaga stars Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren and more

Paige Bueckers' No. 2 seed UConn Huskies took on the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners at the Spokane Arena on Saturday. Spokane, Washington, is the home of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. They play their usual games at the McCarthey Athletic Center but use the bigger arena when needed.

Ad

On Friday, during a pregame presser, Bueckers was asked about the Spokane connection with NBA stars and former Bulldogs players Jalen Suggs (2020-21) and Chet Holmgren (2021–2022).

"Yeah, I remember Jalen playing there as a freshman," she said. "It was during COVID, so he didn't get to play in that arena with the experience of having the student section, which I know I've watched games, is pretty crazy, but I know he killed it in front of the cardboard fans.

Ad

Trending

"And Chet was there, I think it was the next year after that, and he got that experience. So watching his games were extremely fun. They were both really great teams. When they were both there, I remember Jalen Final Four national championship run, him hitting that bank shot, and then Chet just doing what he does."

Ad

Bueckers also mentioned former Huskies player Inês Bettencourt, who now plays for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

"So I have a lot of friends to the Gonzaga pipeline, and it's really cool to just be there experience that and see how much they've meant to that program. So yeah, it's pretty cool."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers and UConn book their Elite Eight berth

After the 82-59 win over Oklahoma, the UConn Huskies advanced to the Elite Eight. Paige Bueckers finished with 40 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks on 16-of-27 shooting, including six-of-eight from beyond the arc.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised Bueckers' stellar game during the postgame presser.

"Paige was spectacular," Auriemma said. "That was as good of a game as I've seen her play the whole time that she's been here, and at the most important time. When you're a senior and you've been around as long as she has, this is what you're here to do. It's why you came here.

Ad

"Every day at practice there's long stretches of exactly what you saw today. Little by little it's dawned on her, I think, that there is no next year. There is no, 'I can get this any time I want.' You're going to have to get it now or it won't be available anymore. So, what she does is not a surprise to anybody on our team.”

Paige Bueckers is playing her final college season and will declare for the WNBA draft in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here