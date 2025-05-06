“Paige Bueckers is my Max Verstappen”: Fans celebrate as ex-UConn star wins Honda Sport Award

Paige Bueckers is preparing for the 2025 WNBA season, but in the meantime, she received her final college basketball award. Bueckers was named the Honda Sport Award winner on Monday.

As the UConn Huskies women's basketball Instagram account shared the accolade, fans expressed their admiration for the Dallas Wings guard, even comparing her to greats in other sports.

"Paige is my Max Verstappen 👏," a fan wrote.

"Atp retire the number 🙏," another fan said.

"GOAT🐐," a fan said.

The Honda Sport Award is given to the top athlete in 12 college women's sports. It is one of the most prestigious awards any college athlete can achieve. Fans reacted to the fact that she is still earning awards for UConn, while also expressing that they miss the former Huskies star.

"What has she not won in college," a fan mentioned

"Shes in dallas and is still winning awards at Uconn anymore," another fan added.

"I miss uconn paige," a fan wrote.

Reactions to Bueckers winning the Honda Sports Award. - Source: Instagram/@uconnwbb

Bueckers became the 13th UConn player to win the award, joining the greats like Breanna Stewart (three times), Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, and Rebecca Lobo.

In her last season at UConn, Paige Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. She also led the Huskies to their first national title since the 2016 season and was the first overall selection in the WNBA Draft.

Paige Bueckers addresses Caitlin Clark comparisons

While Paige Bueckers has become one of the most popular basketball players, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark still amasses as much interest as possibly any current athlete, regardless of the sport.

On Monday, Bueckers shared her thoughts on the comparisons with the Indiana Fever superstar in an interview with Time, saying it doesn't bother her at this point.

“That’s what the media cares about. That’s what everybody who watches basketball cares about. I used to be bothered by it. But I’ve done so much work on myself and my approach. The ability to not run a race in comparison, to run my own race and worry about that. Caitlin’s a phenomenal player. We’re also completely different players,” Paige Bueckers said.

In her preseason debut last week, Paige Bueckers scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds against the Las Vegas Aces. The Wings will open the season on May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx.

