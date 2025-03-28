"Paige Bueckers melted his heart": College hoops fans react as Sue Bird dismisses Geno Auriemma's emotional moment

UConn alum Sue Bird weighed in on a viral moment involving the Huskies coach Geno Auriemma and guard Paige Bueckers. After UConn's second-round win over South Dakota State, Auriemma was seen rubbing his eyes, looking like he was holding back tears.

The moments went viral on social media, with many saying the coach was emotional as Bueckers' incredible run at Storrs was nearing an end. However, Bird, who played for Geno Auriemma from 1998 to 2002, cleared the air on her "A Touch More" podcast.

"It's going around the internet that he was crying," Bird said. "And I just want to say, as someone who played there and knows this man pretty well, ain't no f*****g way he was crying. And that has nothing to do with Paige. He might go home at night and cry about this. No way was he crying on that podium in that moment, no chance.

"I can't wait for somebody to ask him. I'm looking forward to somebody asking him about that. You heard it here first. I say no chance he was crying. If anything, he was giving a look like 'These f*****g guys'. That's what I caught."

College fans in the comments were divided in their stance on Bird's thoughts.

"Paige melted his heart. ❤️," one fan wrote.

"10000% crying! He loved Paige!," another commented.

"She can’t stand the idea that he might actually loved coaching Paige and formed a special bond. Pathetic how these vets behave," a fan wrote.

"Jealous Geno never shed a tear for her or DT," another commented.

Fan reactions to Bird, Geno Auriemma, and Paige Bueckers (Credit: Instagram/@justwomenssports)

Geno Auriemma's parting message to Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers joined the UConn Huskies in 2020. Her time playing for Geno Auriemma was interrupted by leg injuries and an ACL tear.

After five years at Storrs, Bueckers is set to depart for the WNBA, and the coach shared his message for the guard in an interview with ESPN.

"You don't owe anybody anything," Auriemma said. "And if you don't play another game ever at the University of Connecticut, you've given them way more than they bargained for when you got here, regardless of what anybody thinks."

"Because if you are (happy with yourself), your life is going to be fantastic, whether you ever leave here with a national championship or you don't. And if you're not happy with yourself and you win a national championship, that ain't gonna make you happier."

Paige Bueckers is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft in April. Before that, she has March Madness to play for as UConn faces No. 3 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

