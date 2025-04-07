Paige Bueckers' motivational message to UConn squad after win vs South Carolina resurfaces after natty win

Paige Bueckers led her team to the NCAA championship with UConn's victory over South Carolina on Sunday.

On Feb. 16, UConn's star gave her teammates a motivational message after an 87-58 win over their eventual national championship game rivals, which was brought back to social media. The video was shared on Instagram by uconnwbb on Monday with the caption:

"After beating South Carolina on Feb. 16, Paige Bueckers had this message for the team."

In the video, the guard said:

"...National championship, but it's the highs and lows. It's the we play, good in one half, we play bad the other half, like, full 40 minutes we play like this we can win it all. So, there is no drop-off from here.

"This is the worst game we played for the rest of the season. Only up, and that starts to practice every single day. Don't get complacent because this is the first big game we won this year."

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (38-3) defeated the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-5) in the Championship game. Geno Auriemma's team dominated the first half, winning 36-26, and continued in the second half at 46-33 to be crowned the 2025 NCAA Tournament winner for the 12th time.

Paige Bueckers wasn't at her best offensively in this game, but she scored 17 points and six rebounds, while Sarah Strong had a double-double (24 points, 15 rebounds) and Azzi Fudd added 24 points and five rebounds.

Paige Bueckers and coach Geno Auriemma share emotional moment

Paige Bueckers gave her coach, Geno Auriemma, an emotional embrace as she checked out of the game. Postgame, she explained the brief conversation she had had with the 71-year-old during the emotional moment.

"He told me he loved me, and I told him I hated him," Bueckers joked. "Nah, I love that man more than words can describe."

In his postgame press conference, Auriemma explained the teary moment he had with his star player.

"I love you," Auriemma revealed. "That's all I can say. I love you. ... I’ve never been happier than I’ve been the last couple of months coaching a team."

Auriemma led his team to the title for the first time in nine years, having last won it in 2016. It came at a good time for the fifth-year superstar Bueckers, who accomplished her dream of winning the national championship.

