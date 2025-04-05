Paige Bueckers opens up about final game in UConn jersey as Huskies set to face Dawn Staley's South Carolina

Paige Bueckers has the opportunity to sign off at UConn with a fairytale ending by winning the national championship. However, Dawn Staley's South Carolina will aim to spoil the Huskies' party to defend its crown.
After No. 2 seed UConn crushed the top-seeded UCLA 85-51 in the Final Four on Friday, Bueckers spoke about the upcoming national title game against the Gamecocks, which will be the final time she dons the Huskies jersey.
"We prayed, we prepared and we hoped to be playing on the last day of the season," Bueckers said in her post-game press conference. "We've got that opportunity, so we don't wanna take it for granted. And you don't wanna get caught up in the moment of being so anxious and trying to win the national championship in one possession, that you're just psyching yourself out.
"But to be present for the team and be where your feet are, to try and win every single possession in front of you, to play the entire 40 minutes, and that doesn't start until we start preparing and getting a good night's rest tonight. So, we start preparing tomorrow and be disciplined in our preparation. We're just enjoying the last couple of days we have here with each other. It's pretty crazy that it's all coming to an end, but I’m glad we can do it on the last day."
Paige Bueckers recorded 16 points, five rebounds and two assists against the Bruins. Her teammates Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd posted 22 points and 19 points each.
For UCLA, Lauren Betts scored a game-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and one assist. However, she did not get much support from her teammates in the NCAA Tournament semifinal.
The UConn vs. South Carolina finale will take place on Sunday, with tip-off at 3 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Paige Bueckers projected as No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft
UConn star Paige Bueckers is projected to be taken as the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft. She is likely to be the first player off the board, even if the Huskies lose to South Carolina in the finale.
In her time with UConn, Bueckers has been named the Big East Player of the Year on three occasions. She has established herself as one of the greatest players at the program and will want to end her college career with a national title under her belt.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here