Paige Bueckers opens up about final game in UConn jersey as Huskies set to face Dawn Staley's South Carolina

Paige Bueckers has the opportunity to sign off at UConn with a fairytale ending by winning the national championship. However, Dawn Staley's South Carolina will aim to spoil the Huskies' party to defend its crown.

Ad

After No. 2 seed UConn crushed the top-seeded UCLA 85-51 in the Final Four on Friday, Bueckers spoke about the upcoming national title game against the Gamecocks, which will be the final time she dons the Huskies jersey.

"We prayed, we prepared and we hoped to be playing on the last day of the season," Bueckers said in her post-game press conference. "We've got that opportunity, so we don't wanna take it for granted. And you don't wanna get caught up in the moment of being so anxious and trying to win the national championship in one possession, that you're just psyching yourself out.

Ad

Trending

"But to be present for the team and be where your feet are, to try and win every single possession in front of you, to play the entire 40 minutes, and that doesn't start until we start preparing and getting a good night's rest tonight. So, we start preparing tomorrow and be disciplined in our preparation. We're just enjoying the last couple of days we have here with each other. It's pretty crazy that it's all coming to an end, but I’m glad we can do it on the last day."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers recorded 16 points, five rebounds and two assists against the Bruins. Her teammates Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd posted 22 points and 19 points each.

For UCLA, Lauren Betts scored a game-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and one assist. However, she did not get much support from her teammates in the NCAA Tournament semifinal.

The UConn vs. South Carolina finale will take place on Sunday, with tip-off at 3 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

Paige Bueckers projected as No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

UConn star Paige Bueckers is projected to be taken as the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft. She is likely to be the first player off the board, even if the Huskies lose to South Carolina in the finale.

In her time with UConn, Bueckers has been named the Big East Player of the Year on three occasions. She has established herself as one of the greatest players at the program and will want to end her college career with a national title under her belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here