Paige Bueckers reacts to KK Arnold’s impressive behind-the-back pass

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers hyped teammate KK Arnold's impressive display as the Huskies beat St. John's 71-45 on Wednesday. Bueckers posted a video of Arnold making a creative behind-the-back-back pass to freshman Sarah Strong for a basket on her Instagram story on Thursday.

The senior guard dropped a bird coin emoji, which generally means wealth and respect, as a caption.

Paige Bueckers reacts to KK Arnold's backpass in UConn win vs St. John's on IG. Image via @paigebueckers

Arnold produced a speedy and aggressive performance which helped her finish with six points, four assists and two steals.

Paige Bueckers returns to court as UConn beat St. John's to extend unbeaten run in Big East

Paige Bueckers returned for No. 6 UConn’s 71-45 win over the St. John’s Red Storm on Wednesday. The senior guard was absent for two games because of a knee sprain, but she registered a comeback with 12 points and five rebounds points in 23 minutes.

The game was not the best from UConn, but the Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) managed to walk away with a comfortable win despite committing 13 turnovers. It also saw UConn players taking the pressure off Bueckers.

"We have a lot of people who can the ball, who can make plays on our team," Bueckers said after the game. "We share that responsibility really well, knowing that no one person is going to dominate the ball. It is definitely easier for the team when you have plenty people who can handle the rock like that."

UConn dominated from the start, scoring on four of its first five possessions while St. John's (11-6, 1-5) failed to get the scoring going. By the end of the opening quarter, UConn had a comfortable 25-10 lead.

The Huskies struggled in the second quarter and could not score for over six minutes. However, their first-quarter lead came in handy as UConn led 36-22 at halftime.

In the third quarter, UConn went on a 12-2 run and never looked back until the Huskies ended the game with a 26-point victory.

Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 13 points while Ashlynn Shade added 10 points.

Up next, the Huskies return home to face Seton Hall (13-4, 5-1) at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday.

