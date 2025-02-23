Paige Bueckers reacts to SNY's last UConn game due to $480 million TV rights deal: "Extremely grateful..never want to take it for granted"

UConn star Paige Bueckers was thankful for SNY's partnership with the program after the Huskies played their final game of their deal with the TV network on Saturday. No. 5 UConn marched to a dominant 86-47 win over Big East opponents Butler at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game marked the end of the 13-year deal airing Huskies' games on SNY.

After the matchup, Bueckers spoke highly of UConn's relationship with the New York-based network to SNY reporter Chelsea Sherrod.

"Thank you to SNY," Bueckers said. "Chelsea, Meg (Culmo), Allen (Bestwick), the whole crew, everybody back in the studio. The people who work the cameras, everybody who's dedicated a lot of time, energy, effort to cover us and make us have this stage, this platform so people can watch us back home, wherever it is.

"We're extremely grateful and we never want to take it for granted, all the hard work that you guys do. It's been amazing. Five years for me but a lot longer time for everybody that's been working But we appreciate it. The hard work doesn't go unnoticed."

UConn's deal with SNY began in 2012 after the school shifted from CPTV. The Huskies won four straight national titles in their first four years as SNY's broadcast partner.

However, from next season onward, the Big East will begin a new media rights deal worth $480 million across six years, adding NBC Sports and TNT Sports to FOX Sports as platforms for broadcasting its games.

Paige Bueckers and UConn will aim to extend winning run in regular season before entering NCAA Tournament

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-0) will play two more home games to close out the regular season before looking forward to the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will host No. 23 Creighton on Thursday and then welcome Marquette on Sunday.

Bueckers, who is playing her final season with the Huskies, will likely want to end her collegiate career with a national title.

