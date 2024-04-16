"Paige Bueckers recording like a proud momma": Caitlin Clark's now Indiana teammate enjoys selfless move from UConn star to cheer for Huskies

Paige Bueckers was cheering on her former UConn teammate Aliyah Edwards, who was drafted with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics.

At the draft in New York on Monday, UConn star Paige Bueckers was in attendance to cheer on her teammates getting selected. While Edwards was getting picked by Washington, Bueckers was seen with a giant smile and recording it all.

After the TV cameras caught Bueckers' recording, Aliyah Boston, who will have a new teammate in Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever, was impressed with Bueckers.

"Idk if yall can see it but Paige recording like a proud momma," Boston wrote.

It was a selfless move by Bueckers to be in attendance at the draft and cheer on her teammates. Bueckers saw two of her former teammates be drafted into the WNBA, and the UConn star was excited for them.

The WNBA draft was also one of the most anticipated drafts of all time, as it had new fans for the first time due to Clark going first overall. But Bueckers was also in attendance to support her teammates and get a feel for the draft ahead of next season.

Paige Bueckers opts to return to college

Paige Bueckers could have also declared for the 2024 WNBA draft but decided to return to UConn for her senior season.

Bueckers told the Huskies fans at Senior Night that she would be returning for her fourth season.

"Unfortunately, this will not be my last Senior Night because I'm coming back," Bueckers told the crowd. "I can't put into words what this program has meant to me and what the fans have meant to me. Obviously, this four years didn't go how I planned or how I wanted it to, but I wouldn't trade it for the world.

"I wouldn't have been able to get through what I went through without everybody here. Thank you to the best fans in the country."

Bueckers missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a knee injury, which likely impacted her decision to return to school.

Last season, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

By returning to UConn, Bueckers will likely be the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. But before the draft happens, Bueckers will be looking to lead UConn to a national championship.

