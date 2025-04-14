Paige Bueckers and Shyanne Sellers share the fear of heights in hilarious video: “Where’s the door"

Women's college basketball players are in New York for the 2025 WNBA draft taking place later today. Before the NCAA stars attended the Draft ceremony, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers were spotted on the Empire State building, enjoying the city’s view from the balcony.

In a video posted on Instagram by the official WNBA account, the pair can be seen along with other players trying to tour the massive structure. However, both Bueckers and Sellers were scared to be that high in the sky.

Their group was at the balcony of a very high floor of the building. Sellers was literally crouching on the ground in the fear of falling down.

“Where’s the door,” Sellers asked anxiously as she tried her best to avoid looking over the balcony.

Bueckers managed to look down, but she revealed that she was not the biggest fan of such tall buildings as well.

“That’s way too high,” Bueckers said in another clip while in the same building

The WNBA draft that will be held on Monday at 6:00 CT at The Shed, located at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. The event is set to be televized by ESPN in the US.

Bueckers is expected to be the first overall pick in the draft, while Sellers has been projected to be a top-10 pick.

The UConn guard had a solid senior season, finally winning the much-coveted NCAA national title. By the end of her stint with the Huskies, she finished with the highest scoring average (19.9) and the third-most points (2,439) in program history.

Om the other hand, Sellers, the daughter of former Chicago Bulls power forward Brad Sellers, was named a top-10 finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

Paige Bueckers signs deal with Unrivaled

While preparing to become the first pick of the WNBA draft, Bueckers has signed a three-year deal with the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league on Sunday, according to ESPN.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn

The guard has an existing NIL deal with Unrivaled from last year, giving her an equity in the 10-week league.

She is set to make more money from playing in this league than she will make per year in the WNBA. Per reports, the average salary in the Unrivaled league is $220,000, while a rookie first overall pick deal in the WNBA is paid about $80,000 per season.

