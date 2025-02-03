Paige Bueckers bounced back from her lackluster outing against DePaul, tallying 18 points, one rebound, five assists, three steals and two blocks to lead UConn to a 101-59 victory over Butler on Sunday at XL Center in Hartford.

Bueckers shot 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in 22 minutes for the No. 6 Huskies, who improved to 12-0 in the Big East and 21-2 overall.

The 6-foot senior found her rhythm from tipoff, scoring 10 points on three layups, one jumper and two free throws. She also recorded one assist and one steal as UConn took a 31-14 lead in the first quarter.

Bueckers continued her aggressive play in the second quarter, adding six points on two layups and two free throws while contributing three assists, two steals and a block. The Huskies extended their lead to 59-26 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Bueckers added two points, one assist and one block before coach Geno Auriemma subbed her out at the 5:42 mark with UConn leading 70-31. She remained on the bench for the rest of the game as the outcome was already decided.

Here are Paige Bueckers' final stats in UConn's win over Butler:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige

Bueckers 22 18 1 5 3 2 7-14 0-1 4-4 0 0

Huskies vs Bulldogs Game Recap: UConn tramples Butler, extends Big East win streak to 38 games

UConn dominated Butler to remain unbeaten in Big East play, extending its conference-winning streak to 38 games. Six Huskies scored in double figures, led by Paige Bueckers’ 18 points.

Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade contributed 13 points each for Auriemma’s squad, which led by as many as 45 points. KK Arnold, Sarah Strong and Jana El Alfy combined for 33 points.

The Huskies controlled the game on both ends, shooting 64.5% from the field, including 57.9% from 3-point range. They also dominated the rebounding battle (35-26) and led in assists (27-18), steals (12-4), blocks (9-2) and points in the paint (48-14) in their 42-point rout of the Bulldogs (12-12, 5-9).

Kilyn McGuff led Butler with 17 points, while Riley Makalusky added 10.

UConn now travels to Knoxville to face No. 18 Tennessee (16-5, 4-5 SEC) on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. The Lady Volunteers are coming off a 76-71 win over Missouri, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The two teams played 26 times since Jan. 16, 1995, with UConn holding a 17-9 lead in the all-time series.

