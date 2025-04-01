Paige Bueckers stats today: How did UConn star perform vs USC (March 31)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (Source: IMAGN)
Paige Bueckers fired a game-high 31 points to lead UConn to a 78-64 win over a JuJu Watkins-less USC in Monday's 2025 March Madness Elite Eight clash at the Spokane Arena.

The 6-foot guard bucked a slow start, producing 29 points within the second to the fourth quarters to help the Huskies make their second straight Final Four appearance and 24th overall.

Paige Bueckers started slowly in the first quarter, producing two points on 1-for-3 shooting. But UConn grabbed a 14-11 lead as Sarah Strong dominated USC's frontline, scoring 10 points.

The 6-foot guard went to town in the second period, dropping 11 points, on a jumper, two triples and three free throws to lead the Huskies to a 39-25 advantage at the half. She also put up three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

She resumed her assault in the third quarter, recording seven points and one block as UConn staved off USC's late assault and kept a five-point advantage going into the payoff period.

Bueckers put up 11 points, three assists, one steal and one block in the fourth quarter and the Huskies stormed the Trojans with a 27-18 blitz, which preserved a 14-point win and ensured Geno Auriemma's team another opportunity to gain his 12th national title and first since 2016.

Here are Paige Bueckers' stats in the Elite Eight clash against USC:

PlayerMINPTSREBORB-DRBASTSTLBLKFG3 PT-FGFTPFTO
Paige Bueckers403130-36429-184-89-1144
Paige Bueckers resumes farewell tour with third-straight 30-point game for UConn

Paige Bueckers resumed her farewell tour on Monday with another spectacular game to lead the Huskies to another big win over USC. Her 31-point production against the Trojans was her third straight, 30-point game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, stepping up for UConn when the need arises.

Over the three-game streak, Bueckers has averaged 35.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks. The senior guard also improved her field goal percentage in the games against San Diego State, Oklahoma and USC. She shot 59.1%, including an unbelievable 61.9% clip from the 3-point line.

Bueckers hopes her magical NCAA Tournament run will continue in the Final Four against No. 1 seed UCLA (34-2). The 6-foot guard hopes to secure her first and only national final appearance in her four-year stint with a win over the Lauren Betts-led Bruins, who outclassed LSU in the Elite Eight.

