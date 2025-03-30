Paige Bueckers stats today: How did UConn superstar perform vs Oklahoma

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies clinched their ticket to the Elite Eight after a dominant 82-59 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in their Sweet 16 matchup at Spokane Arena on Saturday.

Bueckers had a historic performance scoring a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were able to pull away in the second half after Oklahoma held a 36-32 lead at the break.

It was an amazing afternoon for Paige Bueckers who scored 59.3% of her 27 shots from the floor. The senior also scored six of her eighth three-point attempts.

But scoring was not all Bueckers did on Saturday. She also recorded six rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and an assist for Geno Auriemma’s squad. At the half things didn’t look great for Bueckers, but the UConn star went off in the second half.

The Huskies will face the winner of the Kansas State vs. USC matchup which will take place later tonight. The top-seeded Trojans will be without potential Naismith Player of the Year JuJu Watkins.

Bueckers has already announced she will be entering the WNBA Draft, so this will be her last shot to bring a national title to Storrs. Connecticut has 11 national titles, but none since 2016.

Here are Paige Bueckers' stats for the game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Paige Bueckers 35 40 6 1 16-27 6-8 2-3 2-4 3 2 0 3

Three players supported Paige Bueckers with double-digit points

While Paige Bueckers gathered the spotlight, and rightly so, she was not the only player to perform well against the Sooners, especially in the second half.

After the Huskies were limited to 32 points in the first half, they scored 50 in the second. Sarah Strong had 11 points and Azzi Fudd added 10. Both players had five assists. Ashlynn Shade added a dozen coming off the bench.

While the Huskies' offense turned it up a notch in the second half, the defense may have been more impressive with 18 steals and three blocks. They forced 23 turnovers, which played a big part in the final score.

Before facing Oklahoma, Geno Auriemma's squad had defeated Arkansas State and South Dakota State comfortably, but had some trouble in the first two quarters against the Sooners. However, the defense has probably been their biggest strength in March.

UConn limited the Red Wolves to 34 points in the opening round and allowed 57 against South Dakota State before shutting down Oklahoma in the second half of their Sweet 16 game.

