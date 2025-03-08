Paige Bueckers stats today: How did the UConn superstar perform vs St. John's Red Storm

The third-ranked UConn Huskies secured a 71-40 neutral site victory over the St. John's Red Storm in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal. The team dominated from the jump and never looked back, as they had an 18-2 lead after the first quarter thanks to senior guard Paige Bueckers.

Paige Bueckers led the game with 20 points, shooting 9-of-16 from the floor, but failed to make any 3-point shots on her four tries. She had a pair of free throw attempts and nailed both of them. Bueckers had five rebounds (all defensive) with three assists, two steals, and a pair of blocks.

The guard would go 2-of-5 from the floor in the first quarter, making one shot at the elbow and the other in the middle of the paint. All nine of her field goals were either in the paint or at the top of the key.

Below is the complete box score from Paige Bueckers' quarterfinal game in the Big East Tournament against the St. John's Red Storm.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 30 20 5 3 2 2 9-16 0-4 2-2 1 0

UConn Huskies looking to win national championship

While winning the Big East Conference Tournament solidifies an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament, the UConn Huskies are going to be one of the 68 teams in March Madness this season whether they win the Big East Tournament or lose in the semifinals on Sunday.

There are a lot of teams that are going to be in the hunt for the national championship and below are the top 10 betting odds to win the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook:

UConn Huskies (+300) South Carolina Gamecocks (+330) Texas Longhorns (+450) USC Trojans (+550) UCLA Bruins (+600) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+600) NC State Wolfpack (+5000) LSU Tigers (+5000) Duke Blue Devils (+8000) TCU Horned Frogs (+8000)

Having one of the best overall players in guard Paige Bueckers, the Huskies will undoubtedly have the best chance to be successful. Coach Geno Auriemma has been one of the best coaches regardless of gender but the UConn Huskies should be among the favorites to cut down the nets.

