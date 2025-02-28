Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs Creighton (Feb. 27) 

Paige Bueckers put up an all-around game of 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one block to help the No. 5 UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-0) beat the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (23-5, 15-2) 72-53 on Thursday night at XL Center.

The 6-foot Bueckers shot 6-for-13 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line, bucking a slow start to score 11 points in the second half to lead the Huskies to their fifth straight Big East regular season title.

The guard had a bad start, failing to score in two attempts from the field, but had a rebound and an assist to KK Arnold to highlight an 11-2 UConn fightback that handed them an 11-10 lead in the first 10 minutes.

She bounced back in the second quarter, scoring four points on a jumper and two free throws. She also added three rebounds, three assists and a block and helped UConn sustain their attack en route to a 38-22 lead at the half.

Bueckers had her best quarter of the game in the third, piling up eight points while dishing off three assists, as the Huskies ramped up their attack and took a 63-42 advantage, approaching the payoff period.

The fifth-year senior concluded her night in offense with a 3-point play that gave UConn a 66-42 edge. She also added three rebounds before sitting out with 1:49 left in the game.

Here are Paige Bueckers' final stats in UConn's win over Creighton:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 37 15 7 7 0 1 6-13 0-1 3-3 1 1

Huskies vs Bluejays Game Recap: Freshman Sarah Strong delivers for UConn in regular season championship-clinching win

Freshman Sarah Strong tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks to lead UConn to a 19-point win and secure its fifth-straight Big East regular season title on Wednesday.

Strong showed maturity despite her status as the Huskies' first-year player, making 10-of-13 shots from the field, including 1-of-1 from the 3-point line. She waxed hot in the first half, scoring 13 points, giving UConn a big lift when its top star Paige Bueckers had a bad first half.

Kaitlyn Chen also finished in double-figures for the Huskies with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while Azzi Fudd added nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

UConn shot 46.9% from the field, including 35.3% from downtown. The Geno Auriemma-coached squad ruled the rebounding battle (38-35) and the assists department (16-12). They also had sizeable advantages on steals (15-7), blocks (7-1) and inside points (40-14).

UConn will conclude its Big East regular season stint against Marquette on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

