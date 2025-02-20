Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs. Seton Hall (Feb. 19)

Paige Bueckers produced an efficient 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, leading No. 5 UConn (25-3, 15-0) to a 91-49 victory over Seton Hall (18-8, 10-5) on Wednesday at the Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey.

The 6-foot guard played 27 minutes and shot 8-of-13 from the field (including 1-of-4 from the 3-point line) and was a perfect 6-for-6 from free throws as UConn stretched its winning streak to four games by an average margin of 36.5 points.

Bueckers put up five points, three rebounds and two assists in the first quarter, helping the Huskies build up a 22-15 lead. She stepped up her play in the second period, tallying eight points, three rebounds and one assist.

By halftime, the Hopkins, Minnesota native had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, leading the team to a 41-26 advantage.

Paige Bueckers stepped up her offense in the third quarter, dropping 10 points on three jumpers and four free throws which helped push the Huskies' lead to 32 approaching the payoff period.

She also collected three rebounds, two assists and two steals before sitting out the fourth quarter and allowing her teammates to play.

Here are Paige Bueckers' final stats in UConn's win over Seton Hall:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 27 23 9 5 2 0 8-13 1-4 6-6 1 1

Huskies vs Pirates Game Recap: Paige Bueckers' UConn routs Seton Hall

UConn picked up a big win over Big East contenders Seton Hall, thanks to excellent shooting and an almost unstoppable inside game. The Huskies shot 63.5% from the field, including a whopping 77.8% accuracy from the two-point range.

The Geno Auriemma-coached team continued to be accurate from the free-throw line, making 83.3% of their attempts from the 15-foot line. They ruled the rebounding department 35-21 and had 20 assists.

UConn took advantage of Seton Hall's 19 turnovers, making 32 points and outscoring the Pirates 20-2 in fast break points and 36-18 in inside points. Their defense limited Seton Hall to 36.5% from the field and 12 defensive rebounds for a complete domination of the stats.

Kaitly Chen and Aubrey Griffin contributed 15 points each for UConn, who continues to lead the Big East standings with a one-game edge over Creighton. Ashlynn Shade added 14 points while freshman Sarah Strong had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

The Huskies visit Butler (15-14, 5-11) on Saturday at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are coming off a 58-54 win over Xavier with Lily Zeinstra leading their offense with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

What can you say about Paige Bueckers' performance against Seton Hall? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

