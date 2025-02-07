Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did UConn star fare vs Tennessee (Feb. 6)

Paige Bueckers couldn't get her game going in UConn's rivalry against Tennessee on Thursday, posting 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Her production proved costly as the Huskies lost for the third time this season against a non-conference foe, which could likely affect their seeding in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers, who also came up with four rebounds, eight assists and one steal, was shadowed by Lady Volunteers' defenders, affecting her ability to score in bunches. She scored five points in the first quarter on a 3-pointer and two free throws and helped UConn take a 19-17 lead with two dimes to Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade.

The 6-foot guard could only produce two assists in the second period but the Huskies kept the lead, 39-37. She continued to miss in the third frame and was limited to two points and four assists in that stretch, allowing Tennessee to take a 59-54 lead approaching the payoff period.

Bueckers tried to lead UConn to a comeback, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter. But the deficit was too big to overcome for the Huskies, as the Lady Vols quelled every UConn rally, eventually settling for their first rivalry win since 2007.

Here are Paige Bueckers' final stats in UConn's loss to Tennessee:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Paige Bueckers 35 14 4 8 1 0 5-16 2-6 2-2 1 3

UConn's woes against Top 25 teams persist with rivalry defeat to No. 19 Tennessee

No. 5 UConn (21-3) suffered its third setback against a Top 25 team this season against No. 19 Tennessee (17-5). The Lady Vols scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to turn a 45-41 deficit into a 54-45 advantage with 4:20 left in the third period.

UConn's attempts to rally and steal the game away proved futile as Tennessee had an answer to every bucket scored by the Huskies, who tied the game at 74 after Paige Bueckers buried a triple with 2:08 left.

Zee Spearman scored four of Tennessee's last six points to seal the win for the Kim Caldwell-coached squad. The victory could rekindle the rivalry that was earlier dismissed by UConn coach Geno Auriemma due to the recent wins by his squad.

Freshman Sarah Strong paced UConn with 18 points, while KK Arnold came off the bench to tally 11 and Azzi Fudd contributed 10 for UConn, who will travel to Rhode Island to take on Providence on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Spearman led Tennessee's offense with 16 points while Samara Spencer added 14. Jewel Spear and Talaysia Cooper combined for 23 for the Lady Vols, who will meet No. 6 LSU next, also on Saturday, at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge Louisiana.

