Paige Bueckers' stylist Brittany Hampton gives fans a sneak peek into UConn star's WNBA outfit: "Going to be power dressing"

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is only a week removed from winning the 2025 NCAA championship. However, there is not much time to rest as the WNBA draft is scheduled for Monday. Although Bueckers is known for her excellent play on the court, she is interested in making an impression on it.
With the WNBA draft coming soon, Bueckers needs an outfit. Bueckers works with stylist Brittany Hampton for her outfits. Ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft, The New York Times spoke with Hampton about what Bueckers will wear at the draft.
"Her draft day is her opulence moment. It’s going to be power dressing for sure," Hampton said.
Hampton added that Bueckers will use "liquid rhinestone cascades, embellishments, and bold elegance." However, Hampton did not indicate what her outfits would look like. She alluded to the style and how she would be "power dressing," but the exact outfits were not mentioned.
As a result, fans will need to wait until the WNBA draft to see what Hampton has for Paige Bueckers to wear on her big night.
Paige Bueckers is projected to be the first selection in the 2025 WNBA draft
While the talk about her outfits and style has gotten the attention of media outlets like The New York Times, the fans are focusing on the start of her WNBA career. Throughout this season, it has seemed clear that Bueckers would be the first pick of the WNBA draft this year. Bueckers has been leading the UConn Huskies to their first national championship since 2016, which is unlikely to change.
Bueckers was a dominant force for the Huskies, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this season. She was the team's best and a highly effective player throughout the NCAA Tournament. She had three games where she scored more than 30 points. Her best performance came in the Sweet 16 against No. 3 Oklahoma when she put up 40 points.
Bueckers is widely expected to be the first pick in the draft. As a result, she is likely to be taken by the Dallas Wings, who received the first pick after winning the draft lottery.
