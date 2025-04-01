Paige Bueckers takes playful jab at teammate Azzi Fudd over shooting woes

Paige Bueckers carried UConn women's basketball on Monday into the 2025 NCAA tournament Final Four. However, she did not forget to tease her teammate and close friend, Azzi Fudd, about missing her shots in the game against USC. A TikTok video shared on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday shows Bueckers walking with her arms around Fudd as they make their way through the court after the game.

"You saving all your shots for Tampa?" She said in the video.

Fudd and Bueckers scored UConn's first 15 points. However, Fudd struggled at the start of the game, shooting 0 for 9. Her first point was a big 3-pointer and then she scored the second at the 6:54 mark to extend the Huskies lead by 14 points.

Fudd also contributed one rebound, one assist and one steal to help No. 2 UConn (35-3) beat No. 1 USC (31-4) 78–64 in the Spokane 4 Regional final to advance to the Final Four, which will be played at Tampa.

Paige Buecker powers UConn NCAA tournament Final Four

Paige Bueckers, the 2025 WNBA draft top prospect, is making sure her final season with UConn women's basketball ends with a bang. Bueckers scored 31 points and added six assists to power the Huskies to a record 24th overall and 16th Final Four in 17 years. Thanks to Monday's 78–64 victory over USC, Bueckers is now the only player in NCAA tournament history to post four 25-point games in the Elite Eight.

"We're just so grateful, but we know like the journey isn't done," Bueckers said per ESPN. "We want our story to continue as long as possible, and we have business to finish."

Bueckers' performance on Monday's Elite Eight also marked her third-straight 30-point game. Bueckers also has the most points by a UConn player in any three-game span in program history, with 105 across all contests. The fifth-year guard also made 9-for-11 shots and 4-for-8 from 3 in the game, making her the first player with 30 points and 50% shooting in three-straight NCAA tournament games since Missouri State's Jackie Stiles in 2001.

However, these stellar stats don't propel the sharpshooting guard. Bueckers aims for her first and only NCAA Tournament title and the program's 12th national championship. She still has a chance to make her dream come true as UConn faces No. 1 overall seed UCLA in a national semifinal Friday evening in Tampa, Florida.

