"Part of the burden of wearing this jersey": Duke HC Jon Scheyer on receiving support amid criticism post the defeat against NC State

The fourth-winningest college in NCAA history and five-time champions Duke BlueDevils have been among the most impressive basketball programs in the country. With expectations as high as they are, disappointment and upsets are not uncommon. However, head coach Jon Scheyer, who took over the reins from Mike Krzyzewski believes that it is part of the job description.

After an upset defeat at the hands of the surging NC State Wolfpack, coach Scheyer took to the post-game podium with a simple message.

"This group, every time, we play bad, we lost, they always responded and came back. Part of the burden of wearing this jersey is the criticism that comes along with that and part of the amazing part about wearing this jersey is, where all the people that stick with you through those moments," Scheyer said.

He mentioned, in particular, the people who were ready to support Duke even during the team's worst stretch of the year, back-to-back losses against Carolina and NC State.

"I'll never forget the people that message me, message these guys, the team in that moment, losing to Carolina NC State back-to-back games. Because those are the ones you know that are really with you. That kept believing, that kept supporting," he added.

Coach understands that the hurt in the locker room stems from those people. While the group wanted to celebrate a berth in the Final Four and beyond, it is the fans that they wanted to make proud.

"I know these guys are hurting and disappointed that we couldnt get the Final Four and go to Phoenix. For us, most importantly. But also for those people. And so, it's disappointing. I feel for these guys. But I'm thankful for them, for everything they've done for our program and for Duke. They've been awesome to coach," he said.

The offense sputters as Duke cannot hold the lead

In a continuing trend for NC State opponents, Duke shot just 32.2% from the field, their worst mark of the season, as they surrendered a six-point halftime lead to the Wolfpacks.

Apart from Jared McCain, who had a game-leading 32 points, no other Duke star crossed the 13-point mark. Both Jeremy Roach (13 points) and sophomore star Kyle Filipowski (11 points) had trouble scoring.

It was a similar tale for NC State in the first half. They and crowd-troller DJ Burns, however, were able to recover in the second half. While the team scored 55 on 73% shooting as a whole, Burns contributed 21 of his own, while going for 9 of 11 from the field.

What's next for Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils?

For Scheyer, his second year running the show was a resounding success. In his first season, after drawing what many termed as 'the best recruiting class', he led his men to an ACC Tournament Championship before losing in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

This season, finishing with a higher seed (2, compared to 3 last year), his postseason play was even better, as the team made it to the Elite 8 round of March Madness.

With only one senior, Jeremy Roach, serving as a major part of the rotation, there is a chance that the team retains much of its personnel and identity from this season. Do you think Duke can build on this season to an even better result next year? Let us know in the comments below.