Pat Kelsey breaks down Louisville's strategy after Chucky Hepburn's "Simone Biles" shots led to franchise record

On Tuesday night, the Louisville Cardinals defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 71-66. The Cardinals led 34-26 at halftime, securing the win despite a closer second half.

The Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey hailed Chucky Hepburn's performance, explaining how the guard drew so many fouls and compared his shots to Olympic athlete Simone Biles.

In the 89-81 victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Hepburn drew 11 fouls and converted 17 free throws, a feat that set a franchise record.

“That’s very, very, very efficient basketball,” Kelsey said in the postgame press conference. “Like we say, the highest percentage shot in the game is a free throw. So, when we talk about the shots we want to generate, you obviously want to try to generate the highest percentage shot in the game first, and that’s free throws.

“So, that’s just playing off the attack, playing downhill, but you have to play poised as well. I felt like there were sometimes in the first half we had several guys that were shooting a couple what we call Simone Biles shots around the rim. And if you shoot Simone Biles shots, those are high degree of difficulty shots.”

Louisville v Virginia Tech - Source: Getty

This season, Hepburn has averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Cardinals (22-6, 15-2) are second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

Pat Kelsey hails Mike Young's team

NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Pat Kelsey praised Mike Young's Virginia Tech Hokies team for putting up a challenge against his side.

"Give Virginia Tech a lot of credit," Kelsey said. "I have a ton of respect for Mike Young. ... Feel like every time you play against him, you feel like you're getting opened up and getting operated on.

"He's an unbelievable tactician. His kids play really hard. I thought played really hard. they battled us. We don't get beat on the backboard very often, and we got beat tonight. So that's a big tip of cap to them."

The Cardinals have only three games left to play. They will host their remaining game at KFC Yum! Center.

They will face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday before playing against the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal.

