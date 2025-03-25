  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Pathetic": Dick Vitale drops scorching take on transfer portal scheduling during "heart of March Madness"

"Pathetic": Dick Vitale drops scorching take on transfer portal scheduling during "heart of March Madness"

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 25, 2025 18:22 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Tennessee - Source: Imagn
Dick Vitale before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide - Source: Imagn

Dick Vitale didn’t hold back, slamming the timing of the transfer portal opening during "the heart of March Madness." The 2025 college basketball transfer portal opened on Monday, allowing players 30 days to declare their intent to transfer, with the window closing on April 22.

Ad

Now, players from every team, whether eliminated weeks ago or still chasing a championship, are free to explore new opportunities.

Hundreds have already entered, with many more expected as coaches focus on building their 2025-26 rosters.

On Monday on X, Vitale shared his frustration:

“Isn’t absurd that TRANSFER PORTAL opens during the heart of @MarchMadnessMBB? There is so much instability in college basketball yet the upper echelon from administrators r talking about messing with the one golden event MARCH MADNESS - talking about expanding. PATHETIC.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This year’s portal window is shorter than the previous 45-day period. However, as long as players enter during the designated timeframe, there’s no set deadline for committing to a new school.

The first weekend of the 2025 men’s NCAA basketball tournament wrapped up with 16 teams still in the hunt for a national title. Meanwhile, other postseason tournaments are keeping several teams busy.

Dick Vitale is calling for a major upset in the Sweet 16

Dick Vitale is calling for a major upset in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The legendary ESPN analyst predicts the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines will take down the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, shaking up the bracket and advancing to the Elite Eight.

Dick Vitale greets members of Crimson Chaos - Source: Imagn
Dick Vitale greets members of Crimson Chaos - Source: Imagn

Vitale believes Michigan will "own the glass" against Auburn, a key factor in his bold pick, according to Athlon Sports. The Wolverines have already outlasted No. 12 UC San Diego 68-65 and overwhelmed No. 4 Texas A&M 91-79 in the first two rounds. However, they enter the Sweet 16 as 8.5-point underdogs, according to ESPN BET.

Ad

Auburn, led by Naismith Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome, will pose a tough challenge. But as Vitale said, the battle in the paint could decide the outcome. Michigan’s resilience and rebounding strength make this matchup one to watch.

Also Read: PIC: Legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale vows to bill John Calipari for rigatoni after Arkansas punches Sweet 16 ticket

Texas A&M Aggies Fan? Check out the latest Texas A&M Aggies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी