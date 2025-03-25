"Pathetic": Dick Vitale drops scorching take on transfer portal scheduling during "heart of March Madness"

Dick Vitale didn’t hold back, slamming the timing of the transfer portal opening during "the heart of March Madness." The 2025 college basketball transfer portal opened on Monday, allowing players 30 days to declare their intent to transfer, with the window closing on April 22.

Now, players from every team, whether eliminated weeks ago or still chasing a championship, are free to explore new opportunities.

Hundreds have already entered, with many more expected as coaches focus on building their 2025-26 rosters.

On Monday on X, Vitale shared his frustration:

“Isn’t absurd that TRANSFER PORTAL opens during the heart of @MarchMadnessMBB? There is so much instability in college basketball yet the upper echelon from administrators r talking about messing with the one golden event MARCH MADNESS - talking about expanding. PATHETIC.”

This year’s portal window is shorter than the previous 45-day period. However, as long as players enter during the designated timeframe, there’s no set deadline for committing to a new school.

The first weekend of the 2025 men’s NCAA basketball tournament wrapped up with 16 teams still in the hunt for a national title. Meanwhile, other postseason tournaments are keeping several teams busy.

Dick Vitale is calling for a major upset in the Sweet 16

Dick Vitale is calling for a major upset in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The legendary ESPN analyst predicts the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines will take down the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, shaking up the bracket and advancing to the Elite Eight.

Dick Vitale greets members of Crimson Chaos - Source: Imagn

Vitale believes Michigan will "own the glass" against Auburn, a key factor in his bold pick, according to Athlon Sports. The Wolverines have already outlasted No. 12 UC San Diego 68-65 and overwhelmed No. 4 Texas A&M 91-79 in the first two rounds. However, they enter the Sweet 16 as 8.5-point underdogs, according to ESPN BET.

Auburn, led by Naismith Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome, will pose a tough challenge. But as Vitale said, the battle in the paint could decide the outcome. Michigan’s resilience and rebounding strength make this matchup one to watch.

