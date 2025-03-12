Penny Hardaway Coach of the Year: Memphis HC reacts to major AAC honor days before March Madness

Coach Penny Hardaway led the Memphis Tigers to a 26-5 overall record and 16-2 in American Athletic Conference play this season. The Tigers finished atop the conference standings, and for the first time in hs seven-year coaching career, Hardaway received nomination for the AAC Coach of the Year.

After winning the honor, Hardaway addressed the media, who congratulated him in a press conference ahead of the AAC Tournament.

"This is God, man, if anybody knows me, my faith is so strong. This is God, to have this happen right now with this group," Hardaway said (0:05 onwards).

"Like you said, I watched Houston do it, watched South Florida do it last year, watched Cincinnati do it. I've been in the league seven years, and to be able to be in this position right now is a great feeling because that's what you work hard for."

For the Tigers, there were many awards waiting for the team. Sophomore guard PJ Haggerty was crowned the American Player of the Year and was, of course, a part of the AAC First Team.

Senior Dain Dainja also earned a spot on First Team and was named the Newcomer of the Year. Like Dainja, senior guard Tyrese Hunter made the First Team and All-Newcomer Team.

Penny Hardaway thanks coaching staff and Memphis boys for Coach of the Year honor

Going further into the conversation, Penny Hardaway gave credit where it's due. He thanked the boys for allowing his coaching staff to be hard on them to extract the best results out of them.

"The blessings just keep pouring in, and I'm proud of my team because they allowed me to coach them hard — allowed my staff and me to coach them hard—and they responded to the call, answered the bell every single time. And there's still so much more to go," Hardaway added.

In six prior seasons, Penny Hardaway led the program to a 159-67 overall record and 85-38 in the conference. Apart from two seasons, Hardaway has led Memphis to four NCAA Tournament runs, emerging as the NIT champions in the 2020-21 season. The former NBA star will now hope for a successful March Madness run this season.

