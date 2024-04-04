Dan Hurley is the head coach of the UConn Huskies men's basketball team and is set to lead his team on Saturday, where they will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four. If the Huskies win the game, they will be in back-to-back national championship games.

Today, Hurley was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and was asked about his demeanor during the press conference.

"When you're the coach of a big brand program you gotta have some swagger & confidence because people are gonna be on your ass anyway"

The post-game press conference is something every head coach has to do, whether they win the game or lose it. The media, the fans, and the rest of the team will highly scrutinize their demeanour and answers during these, so a calm and confident head is required.

Dan Hurley has a history of giving confident answers in his press conferences, which is something that McAfee picked up on during the interview. One moment of note came in 2020 when the Huskies lost to the Villanova Wildcats. In his post-game press conference, Hurley said,

"People better get us now... because it's coming"

This could be seen as almost foreshadowing the success that the Huskies have had in recent years.

Two seasons after the Villanova interview, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies were able to take advantage of the early exits of many of the top-seeded teams to reach the national championship game against San Diego State, which they would win to become national champions.

This year, the Huskies are the best team in college basketball, and Dan Hurley's team is the favorite to lift another national championship.

Who can help Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies win the national championship?

The Huskies have reached the final four of the men's NCAA tournament and will face Alabama for a spot in the National Championship game. But which players could make the difference and give Dan Hurley another national championship?

Firstly, guard Tristen Newton is the Huskies' top scorer this season, scoring an average of 15 points per game. However, he was below form in the Huskies' Elite Eight victory over Illinois, only scoring 5 points.

Also scoring high this season is fellow guard Cam Spencer, who has scored 14 points per game on average.

The pairing of Spencer and Newton gives the Huskies a strong offense to build on. The addition of center Donovon Clinigan to the offense, who scored 22 points against Illinois, and is having a strong tournament overall, solidifies UConn's lineup. With at least three reliable players at his disposal, Dan Hurley's path to another national championship appears promising.

Can the Huskies win the national championship, or do you think another team will stop them?

