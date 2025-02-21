"People see that I'm really trying": MiLaysia Fulwiley thanks Arkansas HC for appreciation

South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley was thankful for the words of praise from Arkansas coach Earl Neighbors on Thursday night. Fulwiley spoke to reporters after the No. 6 Gamecocks had crushed the Razorbacks 95-55 at Colonial Life Arena.

When a reporter informed Fulwiley that Neighbors waxed lyrical about her defensive abilities, the South Carolina star graciously accepted the plaudits.

"Oh yes, definitely. That's a compliment actually." Fulwiley said before letting out a smile. "I take pride in my defense, and I work really hard on it. So, just for him to say that means that people see it and people see that I'm really trying to put an effort into it." (0:50)

"So, thank you to the Arkansas coach. And I'm just gonna keep working on my defense each and every day. I feel like I'm guarding Raven (Johnson) in practice pal. Some of the best players in college basketball. So, they're helping me get to where I am right now."

Fulwiley recorded 15 points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block against the Razorbacks. Her all-round display helped South Carolina win its 24th game of the season.

This season, Fulwiley is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Gamecocks. She's expected to play a critical role for them in the closing stages of the season as well as in the NCAA Tournament.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and South Carolina will look to close out regular season with a flourish

South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley- Source: Getty

MiLaysia Fulwiley and the Gamecocks will look to end their final three games of the regular season on a high before thinking about the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks travel to play Vanderbilt on Sunday before making the trip to face Ole Miss on Thursday night. South Carolina plays its final game of its regular season against Kentucky on March 2.

Fulwiley helped the Gamecocks win the national title last season and will look to repeat the feat this season.

