"People sleeping with socks are crazy": UConn's Kamorea Arnold & other Final Four hoopers answer weird questions

UConn star Kamorea Arnold and her teammates are currently preparing for their Championship game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Some of the players from the teams that made the Final Four were asked random questions in a video posted on Saturday by 'Weneedtotalk' on Instagram. The post came with a caption that said:

"Asking Women’s Final Four teams random questions that get progressively weirder 😅."

Bree Hall, South Carolina star, was asked in the video her biggest pet peeve.

"I don't like when people make the clicking noises, like when they're tapping their screen with their nails," she replied.

In the video, UConn star Kamorea Arnold was asked, "Sleep with socks, yes or no?"

"No, no," she replied. "I don't know, people who sleep with socks are crazy."

Londynn Jones of the UCLA Bruins was asked about her most underrated sea animal.

She said, "I don't know, but crabs, that's my thing."

Jordan Lee, Texas Longhorns star, was asked about her favorite punctuation mark.

"A comma?" She said. "I think I could just go on with my ideas. It's an interesting question."

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (36-3) defeated the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (34-3), 85-51, on Saturday. The Huskies claimed the first half with a 42-22 win and the second half with a 43-29 victory.

On the other hand, the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3) secured a 74-57 victory over the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (34-4) on Saturday. The Gamecocks narrowly won the first half 38-35 and clinched the second half 36-22.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA - Source: Imagn

Kamorea Arnold's coach expresses frustration with the tournament format

Coach Auriemma has reacted to the changes made to the women’s tournament format by the NCAA. He claimed that he does not like the decision to move the regional rounds from four to two regions made in 2023.

“You know why they have two regionals? So they can cut costs … And then (they) say how much money we’re making … We’re short-changing the kids,” Auriemma said. "You shouldn’t be trying to make more money by short-changing (the players’) experience.

"I don’t think there’s anybody on the guy’s side on the committees going, ‘You know, I think we could save a couple of dollars if we do this' … Sometimes, you’ve got to spend a lot of money to make way more money. What you’re saying if you have two regionals is that you don’t care if half the country can’t get to the game.”

UConn's coach will aim to guide his team to a record 12th NCAA Tournament championship when they take on Dawn Staley's South Carolina team on Sunday at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

