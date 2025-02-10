“People will mistake this as bad body language”: Fans react as Lindsey Gottlieb’s passionate dialogue with JuJu Watkins becomes a meme

On Sunday, USC star JuJu Watkins got college hoops fans talking after a video of her from the No. 7-ranked Trojans' 84-63 win over the No. 8-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes surfaced on social media. A clip posted by Overtime showed Watkins staring on the court as USC coach Lindsey Gottlieb talked passionately to her.

"When a man tries explaining football to me tonight:" Overtime wrote.

"Like buddy I ALREADY KNOW 🥱," Overtime captioned.

Fans had differing views about it, with some interpreting it as just low energy, instead of rudeness from Watkins.

"People will mistake this as bad body language or poor attitude but it's really low energy.. hopefully she gets the rest and recovery she needs," a fan wrote.

"She looks like this all the time her face is pretty as hell but it’s lowkey," another fan wrote.

"It’s got to be frustrating for juju being tripled teamed as a sophomore," a fan commented.

"To these comments, she’s human…she will have her off days... Relax 😂😂," another fan commented.

College hoops fans react to JuJu Watkins' interaction with coach Lidsey Gottlieb on IG. Image via @overtimewbb

However, others believed that Watkins was rude and called her out for not being humble.

"She pouts the whole game when she isn’t doing well and constantly calls for the ball even when her teammates are wide open. She’s not a team player at all," a fan wrote.

"This is not a good look idc who you are," another fan wrote.

"I don't like her ATTITUDE ... Be Humble x Listen to Coach x FIX YA FACE !! Sends a Bad message to the Rest of the TEAM," a fan commented.

College hoops fans react to JuJu Watkins' interaction with coach Lidsey Gottlieb on IG. Image via @overtimewbb

JuJu Watkins struggles in USC win vs Ohio State

Despite the USC Trojans winning over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, JuJu Watkins struggled on the court. While she scored 17 points, she only shot 5 of 21, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. She also contributed 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

USC missed its first seven shots and had five turnovers in the opening five minutes. However, they were able to pull away late in the third quarter, closing with a 9-2 run to lead 59-45.

The Trojans (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten) will need Watkins to regain her shooting prowess as they host No. 1-ranked UCLA on Thursday.

