Pepperdine vs. St. Mary's: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Augustus Marciulionis

No. 19 St. Mary's ended a Cinderella run for Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference Tournament with a 74-59 win. The Gaels (28-4) will now move on to face the winner of the late game between Gonzaga and San Francisco in the league title game. Pepperdine (13-22) was an unlikely competitor, but had refused to lose before this game.

Pepperdine vs. St. Mary's Box Score

Pepperdine

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN M. Odum 19 4 3 0 0 2 2 35 S. Todorovic 10 3 1 0 0 0 3 31 B. Coulibaly 9 6 1 0 1 1 4 26 D. Butka 4 2 1 0 0 2 3 22 D. Dozic 6 2 1 0 1 0 3 32 D. Mager 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 A. Faure 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 9 Z. Bethea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 J. Au-Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 J. Olivera 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 14 K. Braun 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 A. Leiba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

St. Mary's

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Ross 5 1 1 1 0 1 2 26 A. Marciulionis 15 7 5 2 0 0 2 32 M. Saxen 9 8 0 1 3 1 2 31 P. Murauskas 15 10 1 0 0 1 4 24 L. Barrett 13 8 1 0 0 0 1 35 M. Lewis 7 2 0 1 0 1 1 15 H. Wessels 8 4 0 0 0 0 2 16 J. Dent 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 A. Hardaway 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 8 C. Bennett 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 K. Gad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. McKeever 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4

Pepperdine vs. St. Mary's Game Summary

Pepperdine jumped out to an 18-13 edge and seemed fated to possibly pull off another upset. But St. Mary's took control late in the first half. The Gaels scored the next 10 points and eventually took a 39-29 halftime edge, after leading by as many as 13 points during the first half.

Pepperdine pulled within eight points early in the second half, but an extended St. Mary's run opened the game up for an easy victory. A 27-7 rally extended the lead as far as 28 points and put away the victory for St. Mary's.

St. Mary's had three double figure scorers. The Gaels were led by Augustas Marciulionis and Paulius Murauskas, each of whom tallied 15 points. Murauskas added 10 boards for St. Mary's. Luke Barrett tallied 13 points and eight boards.

The Gaels shot 50% overall and won the battle of the backboard 45-22.

Pepperdine was paced by Moe Odum who scored 19 points. Stefan Todorovic tallied 10 points, but shot just 3-for-14 for the game. Pepperdine shot 39% overall and 5-for-18 (28%) from 3-point range.

With the win, St. Mary's will face the winner of Gonzaga and Pepperdine in the WCC title game. That game will be played on Tuesday. Pepperdine is deeply unlikely to qualify for postseason play.

